4 Penny Crypto Stocks That Will Explode And Pump Past $5 When The Bull Market Returns!

It's time to put your best foot forward and invest in some of the most promising cryptocurrencies that will appreciate in value over the years. The market has drastically declined since the start of the year, and many investors are attempting to stock up on the best penny cryptocurrency options.

It might be difficult to decide which digital coins are worth investing in when thousands of them are in use. Out of thousands, D2T , IMPT , RIA , TARO are the best ones to put into consideration.

Keep reading to find out why!

Top 4 Penny Crypto Stocks to Buy Now

The 2022 crypto market has had a lot of ups and downs. This is true because even the largest cryptocurrencies have experienced price drops throughout 2022.

However, new cryptocurrencies presale often perform well even in a bear market and can be a good way to diversify your portfolio to generate higher returns.

We’ve picked out the top 4 penny stocks for massive returns in this article. These 4 crypto stocks Include

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

2. IMPT.io (IMPT)

3. Calvaria (RIA)

4. RobotEra (TARO)

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

A few weeks after its introduction, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has significantly impacted the space. The Dash 2 Trade platform provides comprehensive market data that both new and seasoned traders can use to find the best transactions.

Each investor has access to one of three tiers on the Dash 2 Trade platform. By paying for access in D2T, the platform enables a trader to advance to the third premium tier. The Dash 2 Trade presale has raised more than $5.94 million due to this service, and it has already been confirmed that it will list on LBank and BitMart after the presale is through.

Dash 2 Trade is expected to assist people in becoming better cryptocurrency traders and investors, which is why investors are pouring into the presale. This will be accomplished by using various data points and signals that will assist users in deciding whether to buy, sell, or keep their tokens.

The dashboard offers social sentiment and on-chain research in addition to trading alerts to aid traders and investors in anticipating movements. Join the presale and get a chance to boost your portfolio significantly.

2. IMPT.io (IMPT)

IMPT.io (IMPT) is a crypto initiative that aims to increase environmental awareness and stewardship among people and organizations. The platform will create a global score to assess how significant people’s carbon footprint is.

With the help of IMPT, users can earn carbon credits while they shop. These credits can then be used to fund a wide range of vetted and approved environmental projects and charities. The carbon token holders can retire their carbon credits, sell them, or hold them as investment assets. Those who burn their credits will receive unique NFTs in exchange.

The presale is selling quite fast. So, hurry now to avoid missing out on it.

3. Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria (RIA) is a new play-to-earn crypto card game that allows you to personalize your decks and compete with pals. Players can get tokens in Calvaria by participating in the game and contributing to the ecosystem.

In order to reward participants and give the ecosystem some economic stability, this card game created the eRIA and RIA tokens. You can stake your tokens to gain more tokens and use them to advance in the game.

The $RIA coin is used for in-game purchases, voting on the ecosystem's direction, and governance. Owners of RIA tokens effectively take on the role of managers in charge of making decisions for Calvaria, and the quantity of tokens they own affects their voting power.

Players can buy decks, cards, energy replenishment packs, and other assets for RIA tokens. With one of the best presales in 2022, RIA is selling out on its presale fast. Hurry to avoid missing out!

4. RobotEra (TARO)

RobotEra (TARO) is a brand-new metaverse platform that was created to give gamers several in-game earning opportunities. On this metaverse project, TARO can be spent to buy Robots and NFT characters that operate as a player's representation on the TARO planet.

10,000 Robot NFTs are available in the metaverse game, distributed throughout 7 campaigns. The TARO tokens can also be used to buy virtual land NFTs. The NFT market on RobotEra makes all of these NFTs tradeable. Players can construct, produce, explore, and even mine minerals within its metaverse while collecting rewards.

TARO can also be staked on RobotEra's DAO, a platform where users can share suggestions for preserving the ecosystem. There is currently a three-stage presale process for this new cryptocurrency. Don’t miss out on one of the best presale deals ever!

Final Thoughts

Whatever the situation, cryptocurrencies will always be a hot topic for a variety of reasons. Its reliance on blockchain technology is the primary factor in its success, making it the go-to option for a safe and quick transactions.

In essence, the bear market is not an excuse to miss out on great crypto investment opportunities. Hurry now and invest in any of these cryptos before their prices surge in subsequent presale stages.