4 Best Pre-workout for weight loss - Energy, Mood, Focus and Fat Loss

Athletes looking to lose weight must maximize their potential every single time they hit the gym. Unfortunately, we all have a million responsibilities to cater to.

That's where the best pre-workout for weight loss comes into the picture.

Pre-workout supplements can provide a much-needed boost of energy, focus, and endurance that will help you get the most out of every single workout session.

In fact, there can be a huge difference in your performance with the right pre-workout supplement.

The best pre-workout for weight loss should consist of natural ingredients that are known to support energy levels, metabolism, and focus.

This is important as it will give you an edge over your workouts without having to worry about any potential side effects. But there are hundreds, if not more, of pre-workout supplements on the market, so it can be tricky to pick the one that will work best for you.

That's why we've put together this comprehensive guide to the best pre-workout supplements for weight loss. We'll take a look at what makes them so effective and how to pick the right supplement for your needs. Let's get going then.

#1 - Intensive Pre-Train - Top Choice for endurance and bodybuilding

Intensive Pre-Train



CrazyNutrition has quickly risen to become one of the top supplement brands on the market in recent years.

Their Intensive Pre-Train is a great pre-workout for weight loss that provides a high level of endurance and focus with every serving.

It is packed with 19 powerhouse ingredients. That's unheard of in the pre-workout market.

The formula contains BCAAs, niacin, caffeine anhydrous, herbs, and more to help you reach your fitness goals quicker.

It also helps to support fat burning due to the presence of ingredients like green tea extract and L-carnitine. This makes it a great choice for athletes who are looking to watch their waist while unlocking peak performance.

The Benefits of using Intensive Pre-Train

There's a strong misconception in the health supplements industry that pre-workout supplements are nothing but caffeine pills.

But when it comes to caffeine or any other stimulant, there's a thin line that separates a healthy dose from an unhealthy one.

Intensive Pre Train strikes the balance just right, as it contains safe and effective doses of stimulants to give you the energy boost you need without making you jittery or giving you headaches.

If you take a look at the ingredients in Intensive Pre-Train, you'll quickly realize that it is so much more.

Here are some of the main benefits of this pre-workout supplement.

Increases endurance and focus

Endurance is defined as the ability to sustain effort over a long period of time. This is what separates high-level athletes from the rest of us.

With Intensive Pre-Train, you can increase your endurance and focus so you can get more out of every single workout session.

There are numerous ingredients in the formula that help promote focus and concentration. This means you can enter a flow state faster than before, which makes it easier to complete your workouts in record time.

The primary one is EnxTRA, which is a caffeine-free energy source derived from Alpinia Galanga. This helps you to stay energized and keep your mind sharp throughout the day.

Boosts recovery and muscle pumps

There is something about a good pump that can make you feel invincible. Intensive Pre-Train is great for boosting muscle pumps, as it contains L-Arginine, L

Tyrosine, and other amino acids that help to expand the blood vessels.

This helps your muscles to get more oxygen and nutrients during each workout session.

The pumps don't fizzle away as a regular gym pump does. Most men and women report having excellent pumps for hours post a single dose of Pre-Train.

It also helps to boost recovery time by providing Citrulline Malate 2:1, which helps to reduce fatigue and muscle soreness after a tough workout. With Intensive Pre Train, you can be sure that your muscles are recovering faster than ever.

Primed for fat loss

Intensive Pre-Train can not only help you lose fat indirectly, thanks to an increase in endurance and focus, but it can also help directly.

It contains ingredients like KSM-66 Ashwagandha and caffeine anhydrous that have been proven to help support fat burning. KSM-66 helps to regulate cortisol levels and reduce stress, while caffeine anhydrous helps to boost metabolism and increase thermogenesis.

These ingredients make Intensive Pre-Train a great choice for those looking to lose fat in addition to building muscle.

So if you're looking for a pre-workout supplement that can help you get leaner while still providing the energy and focus you need, Intensive Pre Train is a great choice.

Intensive Pre-Train Cost

Despite the low-stimulant, 19-ingredients powerhouse formula, Intensive Pre Train is priced at just $39.99 for a month's supply. That's ridiculously low considering the high-quality ingredients that it contains.

But guess what? You can actually get it for even cheaper. They have a subscription plan which gives you an instant 20% saving on your order if you choose a fixed delivery schedule.

And if you don't want to commit to a fixed schedule, you can still get 10% off for a limited time because they have a massive sale going on currently.

By the way, Crazy Nutrition is one of the only brands in the world that offers an unconditional 60-day money-back guarantee on their pre-workout supplement as well.

Our thoughts

Overall, Intensive Pre-Train is an excellent pre-workout supplement for anyone looking to achieve superior performance in the gym and stay lean at the same time.

It's packed with a range of ingredients that help to support fat burning, increase energy levels and help you recover faster from each workout session.

Plus, it's fairly priced and comes with an amazing money-back guarantee.

If you're looking for a pre-workout supplement that will help you to reach your fitness goals, Intensive Pre-Train is certainly worth considering.

#2 - Powher - Best selling pre-workout supplement for women



Powher

It's no surprise that most of the pre workout supplements marketing material feature beefed up bodybuilders and fitness models.

But what about the average woman who's looking for a cutting edge pre workout supplement to help her reach her fitness goals?

That's where Powher comes in. It's the best selling pre workout supplement for women and is specifically designed to help women achieve their desired body composition without any nasty side effects.

Unlike other stimulant crammed pre workout supplements, Powher uses a unique blend of ingredients including caffeine anhydrous, L-Theanine, Beta Alanine, and Citrulline Malate 2:1 to help stimulate energy levels without causing jitters or crashing.

The benefits of using Powher

Female athletes are generally more sensitive to stimulants like caffeine, so Powher helps to provide the energy boost they need without any of the negative side effects.

It also includes ingredients such as amino acids, herbs, vitamins, and minerals that help optimize ATP production, reduce fatigue and support lean muscle growth.

The addition of magnesium also helps to reduce muscle cramps and optimize electrolyte balance during intense workouts.

The Caffeine amplifier increases focus

The problem with caffeine is that, while it's an excellent, and tested stimulant, it can cause a crash when taken in large doses.

Powher has solved this problem with the inclusion of an extract called EnXtra, which is a Caffeine Amplifier that helps to regulate the effects of caffeine by slowly releasing it into your system over time.

This helps to eliminate the dreaded jitters and crashes that many people experience after taking caffeine.

Also, this greatly amplifies the effect of even a tiny dose of caffeine making this a thermogenic pre-workout. Powher contains only 200 grams of caffeine which is less than half of what you'll find in most pre-workout supplements.

Yet, you get unwavering focus and alertness for almost 4-5 hours after using a dose.

Green Coffee Bean for fat loss

Just like Green Tea, Green Coffee bean has become one of the most researched ingredients for fat loss. Thanks to a compound called Chlorogenic Acid in Green Coffee, which helps to reduce fat absorption and increase metabolism.

Powher contains this ingredient at a clinically proven dose which helps to reduce blood sugar levels, improve insulin sensitivity and boost metabolism.

These benefits come with no stimulants or side effects which makes it the ideal choice for anyone looking to cut down on body fat without compromising their energy levels in the gym.

Also, Green coffee contains trace amounts of naturally occurring caffeine which has its own benefits.

Natural electrolytes from Coconut water

Did you know that coconut water is the closest thing to human blood plasma?

It's actually an amazing source of electrolytes and minerals which can help regulate fluid balance, optimize energy levels in the body and reduce fatigue during workouts.

Powher pre-workout formula contains a unique blend of naturally occurring electrolytes from Coconut water which helps to replenish lost vitamins and minerals while also providing hydration without any added sugar or calories.

You get all the benefits of electrolytes while avoiding the unhealthy artificial sweeteners and high calorie content of most sports drinks.

Another terrific ingredient is Rednite, which is a concentrated form of beetroot, which helps to increase oxygen delivery, reduce fatigue and boost energy levels in the body.

This helps you stay focused during long workouts and reduces recovery time after each session.

Bonus points for nitric oxide production giving you incredible pumps.

Powher Pre-workout Price

Powher is fairly priced at $45.00 for a month's supply. That may seem a tad expensive when you compare it to some of the other pre-workouts available on the market, but you have to keep in mind that Powher contains only natural ingredients and is free from any artificial sweeteners or preservatives.

This means no negative side effects like jitters, crashes, or digestive issues. Ultimately, it's an excellent choice for anyone looking to amplify performance minus the negatives.

Also, check out their three-month package priced at $135, which gives you a one-month supply for free. That's four months of Powher at the cost of three.

Final Thoughts

Powher is hands down the best pre-workout supplement for anyone looking to boost performance and optimize fat loss without any unwanted side effects.

Thanks to its unique blend of natural ingredients, Powher provides a powerful energy boost with no jitters or crashes.

It also contains electrolytes which help to reduce fatigue and increase endurance during long workouts. Plus, you get the added bonus of nitric oxide production which will give you amazing pumps.

At $45.00 for a month supply, Powher is definitely worth the price tag and a great choice for anyone looking to take their workouts to the next level!

#3 - Transparent Labs Lean - Best Thermogenic Pre-Workout Supplement



Transparent Labs Lean

The very idea that fat loss and performance enhancement before exercise need not be mutually exclusive of one another has led to the creation of a new category of supplement, thermogenic pre-workouts.

Transparent Labs Lean is one of the first to pioneer this concept and has proven to be a winner for those who are looking for improved performance and fat loss.

This pre-workout contains 16 natural ingredients, including caffeine anhydrous, Acetyl L-Carnitine, Choline, Theobromine & Beta Alaine.

The result is a powerful thermogenic blend that helps to boost metabolism and promote weight loss, while also providing energy for optimal performance in the gym.

The other ingredients also help support improved focus, mental clarity, and increased recovery time.

The benefits of Transparent Labs Lean

Lipolysis is so closely connected to muscle growth and performance, and this is the main reason why Transparent Labs Lean is so popular.

It helps to boost your metabolism while giving you the energy and focus you need to power through your workouts. Plus, it's made with natural ingredients so there are no jitters or crashes associated with taking it.

Peak ATP optimization and alertness

There are two aspects to Transparent Labs Lean that really stand out, the first being its ability to optimize peak ATP (the energy currency of cells). This helps to increase strength and power output while decreasing fatigue.

The second is its alertness promoting ingredients which help to sharpen focus during workouts. The latter is achieved with a combination of caffeine anhydrous, choline, and theobromine.

The doses are designed in such a way that you get the buzz without the crash, making it a great choice for those who are looking to get the most out of their workouts.

One of the ingredients is Infinergy, which is a slow-release version of caffeine, providing hours of sustained energy without any adverse effects.

No more soreness post exercise

Most thermogenic pre-workout supplements focus solely on the fat burning aspect, but Transparent Labs Lean also has ingredients like Beta Alaine which can help reduce post exercise soreness.

It's such an important ingredient for lean muscle mass, which in turn helps to expedite fat loss.

You see muscle is more metabolically demanding, meaning it burns more calories in order to rebuild and repair, leading to an increased calorie burn throughout the day.

So, by taking Transparent Labs Lean you can burn fat while also improving performance and recovering faster.

Acetyl L Carnitine shuttles fat cells

One of the most underrated ingredients in Transparent Labs lean is Acetyl L Carnitine, which helps to shuttle fat cells into the mitochondria of cells where they can be burned for energy.

L-Carnitine when combined with thermogenic ingredients like Caffeine and compounds like choline can help to increase fat-burning potential.

You see most thermogenic pre-workout supplements sold on the internet use typical pre-workout ingredients like caffeine and bitter orange extract, which may work in the short term.

But to produce consistent and sustainable results, you need proven fat burning ingredients such as green coffee bean extract for losing weight, which will also help you eat fewer calories.

This is one of the only supplements out there with an array of fat burning ingredients.

Transparent Labs Lean Cost

A month's supply of Transparent Labs lean will cost you $49.99. This is on par with the best pre-workout powders out there that are as potent as any leading fat burner. You can, however, get a 10% discount by subscribing to periodic deliveries.

That's a great deal by the way since you might be using this supplement for an extended period of time, provided you find the results satisfactory.

Final Thoughts

Transparent Labs Lean is a powerful pre-workout supplement that combines fat burning ingredients with energy, focus, and recovery boosters.

It's a great choice for those who are looking to lose weight while still getting the most out their pre workout powder.

This way you don't need to use multiple supplements, plus you get to save money.

With its use of natural ingredients and focus on fat burning, Transparent Labs Lean is quickly becoming one of the most popular options out there.

#4 - BlackWolf - Powerful Pre-workout for fat loss and performance



BlackWolf

BlackWolf is a reasonably new pre-workout supplement that has been gaining traction in the industry due to its unique formula and powerful performance enhancing ingredients.

It features 11 researched backed ingredients that have been specifically chosen to help you tone up and reduce body fat while improving performance.

That's not all. It's one of the only options that's available in a non-caffeinated version as well. So, if you are sensitive to stimulants or already taking a separate fat burning supplement, this can be an ideal choice for you.

The 11 active ingredients in BlackWolf are carefully selected to provide a steady release of energy and focus even during extended workouts.

Benefits of using BlackWolf

You see everyone has a set of unique expectations from their pre-workout, but most of them are common - improved performance, increased energy, and focus.

BlackWolf helps to fulfill all these expectations while adding some additional benefits like:

Improved endurance during extended workouts

The average recreational gym goer will find it difficult to sustain intense physical activity for an extended period of time, even with the best pre-workout supplement. So imagine how difficult it must be for elite athletes.

Endurance is defined as the ability to sustain physical activity for an extended period of time and BlackWolf helps to improve just that. It contains ingredients like L-Carnitine, Creatine, and Beta-Alanine that can help you stay in the game.

That's not all. You are not merely getting to stay in the game. You will not notice even a slight dip in your performance for as long as you are exercising.

Most athletes report an improvement in their VO2 max levels as well.

Quicker recovery from vigorous workouts

If you are lollygagging in front of the mirror, you may not even consider post-workout recovery as an important factor.

But for anyone looking for serious results, it is more important than ever. BlackWolf helps to quickly replenish your body with essential nutrients after the workout so that you can hit the gym the next day without any trouble.

Its B-Vitamin and Magnesium blend helps to reduce fatigue quickly and its antioxidants make sure that your muscles recover faster. There are coconut water extracts that are chock full of vital electrolytes.

Even if you are looking to stretch your workouts beyond your comfort zone, you are not even going to feel soreness with Blackwolf.

No cramps and amazing pumps

Certain amino acids and minerals are pivotal for giving you that extra push.

BlackWolf contains Creatine, Taurine, and Arginine which are key components of an amazing pre-workout supplement.

Creatine monohydrate is hands down, the best supplement for energy and strength gains. Arginine converts to nitric oxide which helps to relax your blood vessels and give you "the pump".

Taurine helps to reduce fatigue and cramps, making it extremely useful if you are into physical sports like tennis or basketball.

So, if you have been avoiding pre-workout due to cramps or just because you don't like the taste, BlackWolf is definitely worth a try.

BlackWolf Price

You can get a single tub of BlackWolf for $44.99 while two tubs cost you $89.99. That's not expensive at all. We know of people who spend more for just Creatine and protein powders.

It has all the benefits that any athlete would need with none of the downsides like crashes or jitters. In short, it's an investment that you won't regret.

Oh, almost forgot to mention the delicious flavors. There's Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, and Fruit Punch which is also available in a caffeine-free version.

Final Thoughts

BlackWolf is one of the most powerful pre-workout supplements in the industry right now and its unique formula helps to boost performance while stripping fat away. It has all the essential ingredients that any athlete needs - increased energy, improved endurance, and faster recovery. You also get amazing flavors at a very reasonable price.

How we selected the best pre-workout for weight loss?

We have been reviewing dietary supplements for a long time. But selecting a pre-workout supplement has been tougher than expected.

We wanted to make sure that the supplement not only helps you lose weight but also gives an amazing performance boost without any side effects.

So we researched each ingredient carefully and compiled a list of the most effective ingredients that an athlete needs for improved performance and weight loss.

Here are the important factors we considered.

Ingredients with proven benefits only

Pre-workout supplements are such a broad phrase that manufacturers can throw in almost anything with a hint of stimulating effect and call it the holy grail of performance enhancement.

But here, we have made sure that all the ingredients used are backed by scientific research. It should provide you with real-time benefits and not just a feeling of euphoria.

It was important to consider their synergy as well. Many pre-workout supplements can make a huge difference if their combined ingredient works in tandem. Some of the ingredients we paid special attention to were Creatine, Taurine, and Arginine.

These amino acids are known to give instant energy and improve performance.

We also looked for ingredients that boost your metabolism, reduce fatigue and help muscle recovery. Vitamin B-Complex, Magnesium, and Coconut water extracts were essential for this purpose.

The stimulant content

Stimulants like caffeine are an important part of pre-workouts. It helps you stay focused and energized during your workout session.

However, too much of it can lead to jitters and crashes which is why we chose a supplement with the perfect balance between energy-boosting stimulants like caffeine and calming ingredients like Theobromine.

We did not want to list glorified caffeine pills sold in fancy packaging as pre-workouts.

Taste and flavor

We wanted to make sure that the supplement we chose had great flavors. After all, you don't want to be drinking something bitter or sour before your workout session.

Thankfully, all four options we have picked are delicious despite being low on sugar and do not contain any artificial sweeteners either.

No proprietary blend

Proprietary blends are a major concern when it comes to supplements. It's not easy to judge what dosage of ingredients you are getting in each scoop.

For instance, there may be 19-20 ingredients in a proprietary blend but the supplement contains only one active ingredient.

That's why we have made sure that there are no hidden ingredients or proprietary blends in our selection of pre-workout supplements.

You can find out exactly how much of each ingredient you are getting and what benefits it will bring.

No banned ingredients

When it comes to performance enhancement, there's a thin line between legal compounds and banned substances.

We have made sure that none of the pre-workout supplements on our list contain any banned ingredients or stimulants like DMAA, DMHA, etc.

These are very powerful drugs that can have serious side effects and should be avoided at all times.

They also might get you disqualified from sports competitions.

Price and value

Finally, we looked at the pricing of each pre-workout supplement. We wanted to make sure that it was reasonably priced and offered good value for money.

We also took into account any special deals or discounts being offered on the supplements as well. That way you can get the best deal possible.

Best Pre-Workout Supplement FAQs

Q. What is the best pre-workout for weight loss?

A. The best pre-workout supplement for weight loss should contain ingredients that boost metabolism, reduce fatigue and help with muscle recovery. Look for supplements containing Vitamin B-Complex, Creatine, Taurine, Magnesium, and Coconut water extracts.

All four of the pre-workout supplements we have listed here contain these ingredients and are reasonably priced.

Q. Are there any side effects of taking pre-workouts?

A. Generally, most pre-workout supplements are safe to use as long as you follow the manufacturer's instructions. But some people may be sensitive to certain ingredients like caffeine.

It's best to start with a lower dosage and then work your way up if needed. Do not exceed the recommended dose as it may lead to adverse side effects such as jitters, nausea, insomnia, etc.

Q. How long does a pre-workout last?

A. The effects of a pre-workout supplement can last anywhere from 2-4 hours. This can vary depending on the ingredients used and how much you have taken.

Q. How often should I take a pre-workout?

A. Ideally, you should take it before every exercise session. That said, if you work out late in the evening or are sensitive to caffeine, you may want to skip it for that particular session.

You should also not take more than one scoop per day as this can lead to unwanted side effects. It's best to speak with your doctor before taking any supplements.

To Sum it Up

The right pre-workout supplement can help you get the most out of every workout. It should contain ingredients that boost energy, reduce fatigue and improve muscle recovery.

We have chosen four pre-workouts which meet this criteria. Here they are again.

