About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Sciences and Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 120+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Top Ranked in QS Business Masters World Ranking, 2024, #11 All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2024, Rank #15 All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2023, and features in India’s Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2024.