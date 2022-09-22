Generic Adipex Over The Counter - Top 5 Phentermine Alternatives

“Are there any generic adipex over the counter phentermine alternatives that are as good as the real ones? Let's find out, shall we?”

Considering that Adipex is a prescription drug, it's no wonder that a lot of people look for generic Adipex over the counter. After all, who wouldn't want to save money on their prescription medications?

The good news is that there are a few options for those looking for generic Adipex over the counter. The bad news is that not all of these options are created equal. Adipex is one of the most popular weight loss medications on the market today, and as such, there are a lot of fake and subpar products out there masquerading as the real thing.

What Are The Best generic Adipex over the counter Alternatives? (Top 3)

1. PhenGold - Top Choice

2. PhenQ - Internationally acclaimed

3. PrimeShred - Rapid Fat Loss

In this article, we'll take a look at some of the most popular options for generic Adipex over the counter, as well as some tips on how to avoid getting scammed. Without further ado, let's dive in.

#1 - PhenGold - Our Pick for Natural Adipex

PhenGold



Adipex is the brand name for Phentermine, a powerful weight loss medication that has been used by millions of people around the world. But Phentermine is not really an option for a large demographic of people, which is recreational fitness buffs.

PhenGold is our top pick for natural Adipex because it's one of the most effective and well-rounded options out there. It uses a 360-degree approach to weight loss, which is the key to sustainable, long term weight loss.

PhenGold combines the best of both worlds, using a powerful thermogenic fat burner to help you lose weight quickly, and an appetite suppressant to help you control your hunger. It also contains a number of other ingredients that help support weight loss, including green tea extract, chromium, and more.

What is PhenGold?

Generic Adipex is a broad term that's thrown around to describe a number of different weight loss supplements and medications. Often, anything that can curb your appetite is labeled as such. But it goes without saying that a nominal reduction in appetite is not going to lead to dramatic and sustainable weight loss on its own.

PhenGold is different. It's a natural supplement that uses a powerful thermogenic fat burner to help you lose weight quickly, while also featuring an appetite suppressant to help you control your hunger.

This is unique because thermogenic fat burners are not typically known for their appetite suppressing properties. In fact, most of them will not have any substantial effect on your appetite whatsoever.

So, how does PhenGold manage to do this? The answer lies in the ingredients.

3 Reasons why PhenGold is the ideal generic Adipex

It's natural for people to be skeptical and wary of using dietary supplements, particularly weight loss pills. The industry does have a nasty habit of selling subpar and sometimes dangerous products.

But PhenGold is different. It's a high-quality supplement that has been formulated to tick off all the boxes when it comes to weight loss. Here are three reasons why we believe that PhenGold is the ideal generic Adipex.

It helps you eat less

At its core, Adipex is an appetite suppressant. This is the primary mechanism of action that allows it to help you lose weight. And PhenGold is no different.

The supplement contains a number of powerful appetite suppressing ingredients , including green tea extract, chromium, and more. These work together to help control your hunger, so you can stick to your diet and lose weight.

But unlike cookie-cutter phentermine alternatives, it does not limit the effects purely to appetite suppression. It also throws in a bunch of other benefits which makes it a well-rounded weight loss supplement.

It helps you burn fat

Most people think that weight loss is all about eating less. And while that's certainly a big part of it, it's not the whole story.

You also need to make sure that you're burning more calories than you're taking in. Otherwise, you're just going to end up gaining weight.

This is where PhenGold's thermogenic fat burner comes into play. The supplement contains a number of powerful fat burning ingredients that help increase your metabolism and burn more calories.

This includes green tea extract, caffeine, and more. These all work together to help you burn fat quickly and efficiently by amplifying your metabolism.

It keeps your energy levels at its peak

A positive energy balance is so vital when it comes to weight loss. If you're constantly tired, you're not going to have the motivation or energy to diet and exercise.

Fortunately, PhenGold has got you covered on this front as well. The supplement contains a number of powerful energy boosting ingredients that help keep your energy levels up so you can stay on track with your weight loss goals.

Most Phentermine diet pills do nothing more than just suppress your appetite. But PhenGold is different.

How does PhenGold work?

PhenGold's ingredient list is so thoughtfully designed that it synergistically works together to create one of the most powerful thermogenic fat burners on the market.

The supplement's thermogenic fat burner helps you lose weight quickly by increasing your metabolism and burning more calories. At the same time, its appetite suppressant helps you control your hunger.

The natural caffeine comes from the green tea extract and helps to keep you energetic throughout the day.

PhenGold is one of the most powerful weight loss supplements on the market.

PhenGold Cost

At $59.00 for a month's supply, PhenGold is one of the most affordable phentermine over the counter pills that you can buy. It becomes almost 40% cheaper when you buy a 3-months.

PhenGold is one of the most affordable phentermine over the counter pills that you can buy currently.

PhenGold - Final word

It's no wonder that PhenGold tops our list of the best phentermine over the counter pills. It is an incredibly powerful weight loss supplement that can help you lose weight quickly.

Unlike Phentermine the supplement contains a number of powerful thermogenic fat burning ingredients that help you burn fat quickly.

At the same time, its appetite suppressant helps you control your hunger so you can stick to your diet and lose weight.

PhenGold also contains a number of energy boosting ingredients that help keep your energy levels up so you can stay on track with your weight loss goals.

#2 - PhenQ - International bestselling weight loss pill

PhenQ is an internationally acclaimed weight loss pill that has helped over 190,000 customers lose weight quickly. You heard that right. That's the number of satisfied customers that have been able to achieve their dream bodies with the help of this product.

And it's not just us saying it. PhenQ has also been featured in numerous media outlets such as Shape, Men's Fitness, and many others.

What makes PhenQ so popular and effective is its unique formulation that includes a powerful blend of ingredients that have been clinically proven to promote weight loss.

Ingredients such as capsimax powder, chromium picolinate, calcium carbonate, and caffeine work together to boost your metabolism, suppress your appetite, and give you the energy you need to workout harder and longer.

What is PhenQ?

Wolfson Berg, one of the world's leading nutrition companies, is the manufacturer behind PhenQ.

The company has over 30 years of experience in the industry and is known for its dedication to quality and safety.

All of their products are made in FDA-approved facilities and are backed by numerous clinical studies. A few years ago, when Phentermine became this runaway rage amongst black marketers, the researchers at Wolfson decided to create a natural alternative that would be free of any side effects.

The result was PhenQ, a weight loss pill that contains the best of both worlds – the power of Phentermine and the safety of all-natural ingredients.

PhenQ has quickly become one of the most popular weight loss pills on the market today and for good reason.

Reasons why PhenQ may be better than Adipex

Adipex's success is largely due to the fact that it contains Phentermine, a powerful appetite suppressant. However, there are a few reasons why PhenQ may be a better option for you.

First of all, PhenQ is available without a prescription. This means that you don't have to go through the hassle of seeing your doctor and getting a prescription.

But that's not all.



PhenQ burns stored body fat

Like it or not, our bodies love storing fat. In fact, it's one of the body's natural mechanisms to protect us from hunger and famine.

The problem is that in today's day and age, we don't have to worry about either of those things. We have an abundance of food and our bodies are still programmed to store fat.

So, anytime your calorie intake hits a surplus, your body will start to store the excess calories as body fat.

PhenQ helps to prevent this from happening by boosting your metabolism and promoting thermogenesis. By doing so, it forces your body to use stored fat as energy instead of storing it.



It will help block your appetite too

Any weight loss pill that claims to be a phentermine HCl alternative has to have a powerful appetite suppressant. PhenQ has one of the most potent appetite suppressants on the market – Nopal cactus.

This ingredient is extracted from the stem of the cactus plant and is rich in fiber . It helps to keep you feeling full for longer and prevents cravings and hunger pangs.

PhenQ also contains other ingredients such as chromium picolinate, caffeine, and capsimax powder that also help to suppress your appetite, by keeping your insulin levels stable.

How does PhenQ work?

PhenQ does not take a singular approach to weight loss like most other pills.

Instead, it uses a combination of mechanisms to help you lose weight in the most effective way possible.

First of all, it suppresses your appetite by keeping your insulin levels stable and preventing cravings and hunger pangs.

It also boosts your metabolism and promotes thermogenesis, which forces your body to use stored body fat as energy.

And lastly, it helps to prevent your body from storing fat by keeping stress levels in check.

PhenQ Cost

PhenQ costs $69.00 for a month's stock. That's not cheap. We know. But it's not expensive either especially when you consider that average otc phentermine alternatives cost around $120.

Plus, PhenQ comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. So, if you're not satisfied with the results, you can always get your money back.

PhenQ is available for purchase on their official website. Check out their five month package, which gets you a two month supply for absolutely free. That's insane value.

PhenQ - The Final Word

PhenQ is a powerful weight loss pill that uses a combination of mechanisms to help you lose weight. It is available without a prescription and comes with a money-back guarantee. But more importantly, it uses a combination of natural ingredients that activate multiple weight loss mechanisms in your body.

So, if you're looking for the most effective weight loss pill on the market, PhenQ is your best bet.

#3 - PrimeShred - For rapid fat loss

Losing weight is not merely about looking good. It is about being healthy too. A weight loss journey is about sustainable weight loss. Even the strongest appetite suppressants or the best over the counter phentermine alternatives cannot help you if you do not control your eating habits. The key to sustainable weight loss is a supplement that supports you to plug the biggest hurdle that you face while trying to lose weight.

Here's PrimeShred , one of the top phentermine diet pills available currently. PrimeShred is unlike the run of the mill options that you might find on the internet or clogging walmart shelves. This is a fat burner that's designed for pure speed.

What is PrimeShred?

If we could, each one of us would want our body fat to magically disappear. But that does not happen. Even the best thermogenic fat burners cannot make that claim.

So, what is PrimeShred?

PrimeShred is a thermogenic fat burner that uses the most powerful ingredients to help you lose weight quickly and safely.

The keyword here is quickly. You see, our bodies do not like to let go of the fat that they have stored. This is why it is so hard to lose weight and keep it off.

PrimeShred has been designed to help you overcome this hurdle. It uses a potent blend of thermogenic agents and appetite suppressants to help you lose weight quickly.

If you are looking to knock off those pounds before an upcoming event or you simply want to jumpstart your weight loss journey, PrimeShred is the perfect supplement for you.

Reasons why we think PrimeShred trumps Adipex

Adipex may help you in losing weight. But there are numerous caveats attached to it. It's certainly not the ideal choice for anyone who wants to lose weight fast. That's where PrimeShred shines. Here are three reasons why we think PrimeShred is a better choice than Adipex.

Adipex is a controlled substance

This means that it is available only by prescription. This can be a hassle for many people. It also puts you at the mercy of your doctor's appointment schedule.

The other option is to buy black market drugs. We all know how that pans out, don't we? PrimeShred on the other hand is available over the counter. You can buy it without a prescription and have it delivered to your doorstep.

PrimeShred will jumpstart weight loss

PrimeShred is not a slow-acting supplement. It is designed to help you lose weight quickly. If you are looking to lose a few pounds before an upcoming event,

PrimeShred will help you do that.

Adipex, on the other hand, is a slow-acting drug. It can take weeks or even months before you start seeing results.

Many men and women who use PrimeShred report seeing visible abs in just a few weeks. Normally, people struggle for months to see even a hint of their abs. This is the power of the potent ingredients in the formula.

PrimeShred will make it easy to control calories

Calorie restriction on paper sounds like an easy thing to do. But in reality, it is one of the hardest things to do. This is because we are hardwired to crave certain foods.

When you are on a calorie-restricted diet, your body will constantly send you hunger signals. These signals can be very hard to ignore. This is where PrimeShred comes into the picture. It makes it possible to control your calorie intake without struggling with hunger pangs, or bad mood for that matter.

How does PrimeShred work?

PrimeShred uses a potent blend of thermogenic agents and appetite suppressants to help you lose weight quickly.

Thermogenic agents work by increasing your body temperature. This causes your body to burn more calories to maintain its temperature.

Appetite suppressants, on the other hand, help to control your hunger pangs. Suppressing your appetite, make it easier for you to control your calorie intake. Together, these two mechanisms help you lose weight quickly and safely.

PrimeShred also keeps your mood stable. Wavering mood can lead to emotional eating. By keeping your mood stable, PrimeShred makes it easier for you to control your calorie intake.

PrimeShred Cost

It's only been a while since PrimeShred is launched. So the pricing is quite affordable as compared to other similar supplements. You can buy a bottle of PrimeShred for just $49.99.

If you buy in bulk, you can save even more money. A bottle of PrimeShred contains 90 capsules which is enough for a month's supply.

Guess how much 5 bottles cost? Just $149.99. That's insane. Imagine how shredded you will be by the time you use this for 5 months.

PrimeShred - Final Word

PrimeShred is a potent thermogenic fat burner that uses the most powerful ingredients to help you lose weight quickly and safely. If you are looking to knock off the weight gain before an upcoming event, PrimeShred can help you do that.

It is also very affordable as compared to other natural Phentermine alternatives. You can buy a bottle of PrimeShred for just $49.99. If you buy in bulk, you save even more money.So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and give PrimeShred a try.

#4 - Leanbean - Top Rated Appetite Suppressant

This list of good otc phentermine alternatives wouldn't be complete without a proper appetite suppressant would it? Here's Leanbean , an all natural supplement that does a great job at curbing hunger cravings and helping you eat less.

The main ingredients in Leanbean are glucomannan (a dietary fiber that helps you feel fuller), green coffee bean extract (contains caffeine - helps with energy and fat burning), and chromium (helps regulate blood sugar levels).

Together, the three work wonders to keep your hunger at bay and make it much easier to stick to your diet.

What is Leanbean?

There's a serious dearth of women-centric weight loss products in the market. Most of them are either not effective or too harsh on the body. Leanbean is different. It's a natural weight loss supplement that has been designed keeping in mind the specific needs of women.

The brainchild of Ultimate Life, Leanbean is one of the most popular diet pills for women. The pill helps women keep a check on binge eating, and also stabilizes their hormone levels with minerals and vitamins.

Reasons why Leanbean is a better appetite suppressant than Adipex

Phentermine works by altering the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain, which are responsible for sending hunger signals to the body. This can lead to some serious side effects like headaches, anxiety, and even depression.

Leanbean, on the other hand, works by simply suppressing your appetite naturally. This in our opinion is the biggest and most important difference between the two.

Drop up to 1 lb a week

It is estimated that you need to reduce your calorie intake by at least 7000 a week to lose 1 pound. This is a huge number and can be really difficult to achieve. Not only that, but it's also extremely difficult to sustain such a low-calorie diet for long periods of time.

This is where Leanbean comes in. It helps you reduce your calorie intake by up to 1000 calories in one day. Now, this is subjective to a lot of different factors like your diet, lifestyle, etc. But if you're somebody who's looking to lose weight quickly and effectively, then Leanbean can help you do just that.

Keeps your metabolism at its peak

Be it peri menopause or just stress, our metabolism takes a hit as we age. This makes it difficult to lose weight and easier to put on those extra pounds.

Fortunately, Leanbean comes loaded with thermogenic ingredients that help you keep your metabolism at its peak, making it easier for you to lose weight quickly and effectively. Unlike synthetic thermogenic ingredients which come with a laundry list of side effects, the ones present in Leanbean are all natural and hence, do not cause the jitters that one associates thermogenic with.

Controls stress levels

As women, we tend to overeat when we're stressed out. This is because when we're stressed, our body releases a hormone called cortisol which leads to cravings for sugary and fatty foods.

Fortunately, Leanbean comes with key minerals and vitamins.

These have been used for centuries to control stress levels. Not only does it help you keep your cortisol levels in check, but it also helps improve your focus and concentration.

How does Leanbean work?

Leanbean's working is multi-faceted. Not only does it help you lose weight by suppressing your appetite, but it also helps improve your metabolism and keep your stress levels in check.

The primary ingredient is Glucomannan, a dietary fiber that swells up in your stomach and makes you feel full. This reduces your calorie intake by making you eat less.

Secondly, Leanbean comes with thermogenic ingredients that help improve your metabolism and make it easier for you to lose weight quickly.

Lastly, the key minerals and vitamins help control stress levels, which is one of the main reasons why women tend to overeat.

Leanbean Cost

Leanbean comes at an even $59/mo. That's about $2/day. Considering that most weight loss supplements cost anywhere between $3-$5/day, Leanbean is quite reasonably priced.

Not to mention, the company also offers discounts on bulk purchases. For instance, if you purchase 3 bottles of Leanbean, you get 1 free.

Leanbean - Final word

Leanbean is a natural supplement that has been designed keeping in mind the specific needs of women. The ingredients are all natural and have been used for centuries to control weight.

They are much safer than relying on synthetic ingredients, which come with a laundry list of side effects.

#5 - Phen24 - The 24-Hour weight loss pill

Phen24 has to be the most unique weight loss pill on our list. Not because of its ingredients or working, but because it's the only weight loss supplement that comes in 2 pills - one to be taken during the day and one to be taken at night.

Phen24's Day formula is designed to help you lose weight by increasing your metabolism and suppressing your appetite, all day all night.

What is Phen24?

A common complaint that many dieters have is that they are unable to find a weight loss pill that will work for them around the clock. This is where Phen24 comes in – it is a 24-hour weight loss solution that can help you lose weight even when you are asleep!

Phen24 consists of two different pills, one for daytime and one for nighttime. This sets it apart from most other weight loss pills, which are only designed to be taken during the day.

Reasons why Phen24 may be a better bet than Adipex

Phen24 is not a conventional weight loss pill like Adipex. It is a two-pill system, consisting of a daytime formula and a nighttime formula. This unique approach offers several advantages over other weight loss pills:

The night time formula can help you lose weight even while you sleep

Believe it or not, sleep is one of the most underrated aspects of weight loss. Getting a good night's sleep is essential for both your physical and mental health, and it can also help you lose weight.

Phen24's Night formula contains ingredients that can help you burn fat while you sleep, so you can lose weight even while you're asleep.

The day time formula keeps the fat burning furnace switched on

The Phen24 Day formula is designed to keep your metabolism high and your appetite suppressed, so you can burn more fat and eat less food.

This combination of effects can help you lose weight even when you're not working out, making it a great option for busy people who don't have time to exercise.

Phen24 keeps you energetic

Phen24 is not just a weight loss pill, it's also a great energy booster. The Phen24 Day formula contains caffeine and other energy-boosting ingredients, so you can stay energetic all day long.

This is perfect for people who find that their energy levels drop when they diet, as it can help you keep up with your workout routine and avoid snacking.

How does Phen24 work?

Phen24's working is based on the combination of almost 18 ingredients. The two unique formulas of Phen24, Day and Night, help you in different ways to lose weight.

Phen24's Day formula contains ingredients that can boost your metabolism and suppress your appetite, while the Night formula contains ingredients that can help you burn fat while you sleep.

The effects of these two formulas are cumulative, so you can expect to see results within a few weeks of using Phen24.

Phen24 Cost

Phen24 comes in at $74.99 for two bottles, one each of the Day and Night formulas. This may seem like a lot, but it's actually quite reasonably priced for a weight loss supplement.

Phen24 also offers a money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free to see if it works for you.

Phen24 - Final Word

24 hour weight loss is the new buzzword in the diet industry, and Phen24 is one of the first weight loss supplements to offer this.

Phen24's unique two-pill system can help you lose weight even while you sleep, making it a great option for busy people who don't have time to exercise. Try it. We are sure you won't be disappointed.

FAQs

Q. Does Adipex work for everyone?

A. Adipex is a very effective weight loss drug, but it does not work for everyone. In clinical trials, Adipex was shown to be effective in helping obese people lose weight, but some people may not respond to the drug.

Q. Are these natural Adipex alternatives as effective?

A. Yes, each of these natural Adipex alternatives is just as effective as the real thing.

Q. Can I take more than one supplement?

A. Yes, you can take more than one supplement. But all the options listed here are so effective that you wouldn't need more than one.

Bottom Line

Despite the fact that Adipex is one of the most effective weight loss drugs on the market, it is not suitable for everyone. If you are looking for an alternative to Adipex, then check out the top 5 alternatives listed here.

• PhenGold - Top Choice

• PhenQ - Internationally acclaimed

• PrimeShred - Rapid Fat Loss

• Leanbean - Top Choice for Women

• Phen24 - 24 Hour Weight Loss

We hope that you have found this Adipex alternatives review helpful. Remember, all of these products are natural, so they are side effects free. If you want to try one of these Adipex alternatives, then we suggest PhenGold as our top choice. Thanks for reading!

