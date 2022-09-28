Gut health isn't something that many people think about, but it's actually one of the most important factors of your well being. Poor gut health not only increases the risk of digestive issues, it also impacts your immune system, hormone production, and mental health.

Do you want to support and improve your gut health? While there are many probiotics on the market, gummies are one of the best ways to enjoy the experience from beginning to end. A delicious probiotic gummy can help keep you regular while promoting beneficial bacteria in your gut and digestive tract.

Keep reading to learn more about the 25 best probiotic gummies of 2022.

Boost your gut health with every chew by taking Elm & Rye Daily Probiotic Gummies. These gummies are formulated by a world-class team of researchers and are designed to reduce inflammation, support the production of short-chain fatty acids, and they even promote healthier skin. They may even help with weight loss and weight management.

Each Elm & Rye Probiotic gummy contains a healthy dose of Lactobacillus acidophilus. This healthy bacteria boosts the immune system and prevents common digestive issues like diarrhea.

2. OLLY Probiotic + Prebiotic

For a balanced belly and boosted gut health, choose OLLY Probiotic + Prebiotic. These peach flavored gummies are made with a blend of live cultures and gut friendly fiber. When taken as directed, OLLY Probiotic + Prebiotic gummies help keep you regular while supporting your gut microbiome.

Each gummy provides 500 million CFU or bacillus coagulans along with 1.5 g of a prebiotic blend. Who knew that gut health could taste so good!

3. Future kind + Vegan Probiotic Gummies

Feeling bloated or gassy? Future kind + Vegan Probiotic Gummies are here to help. These natural strawberry flavored chews contain a powerful probiotic strain that works to keep you regular.

Each serving is loaded with five billion CFUs of probiotics, which support your GI tract while also supporting your immune system. Feel lighter and less bloated with Future kind + Vegan Probiotic Gummies.

4. Nature Made Digestive Probiotics Ultra Strength Gummies

Make sure your gut feeling is a happy one with Nature Made Digestive Probiotics Ultra Strength Gummies. These raspberry and cherry flavored gummies naturally support digestive health with 8 billion live cells per serving. Say goodbye to gut problems for good with these high quality chews.

Nature Made Digestive Probiotics Ultra Strength Gummies are made using natural fruit flavors and colors. They don't contain any synthetic dyes, fillers, or other artificial ingredients.

5. Rainbow Light Probiolicious Probiotic Gummies

With one billion CFus per serving, Rainbow Light Probiolicious Probiotic Gummies support, balance, and nourish your gut. They're enriched with clinically researched probiotics and prebiotic support to promote digestive and immune health. Relief occasional diarrhea, gas, and constipation with these berry flavored chews.

Treat your gut to healthy bacteria by adding Rainbow Light Probiolicious Probiotic Gummies to your daily routine.