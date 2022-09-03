As a dog owner, one of your top priorities is ensuring that your furry friend is healthy and happy. Giving your dog a probiotic supplement is a simple yet highly effective way to support your dog's health from the inside out. Probiotics are designed to support your pet’s gut health. A healthy gut means a stronger immune system, a healthier skin and coat, and balanced wellbeing.

In this post we’ll review the 25 best dog probiotics for 2022. These supplements are made with high quality ingredients that are proven to boost your dog’s gut microbiome. When used as directed, probiotics can have a notable impact on your pup’s health and happiness.

1. Pupper Digest

Pupper Digest chews are made using all-natural ingredients that are scientifically proven to support your dog's digestive function and health. This probiotic supplement is made with only the highest quality ingredients - no fillers or additives.

These chicken and rice flavored chews are enriched with a blend of nine different strains of probiotics, along with ginger, turmeric, licorice root, papaya, and basil.

Pupper Digest chews offer holistic gut health support. They protect gut barrier integrity, promote a healthy gut microbiome, and keep the immune system working at its best.

2. Penguin CBD Dog Treats

CBD will not only keep your dog calm and feeling his best, the compound can also help to support gut and digestive health. Penguin CBD Dog Treats are made with the purest CBD isolate. These sweet potato flavored chews are sure to have your pup's taste buds dancing.

Each treat is packed with 10mg of CBD. Penguin CBD Dog Treats are a delicious way to deliver all of the whole-body benefits that CBD has to offer.

3. Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites

Support your canine's gut health with Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites. These delicious chews protect against common digestive issues, including constipation, gas, and diarrhea. Each serving includes six probiotic strains along with pumpkin and papaya for added digestive benefits.

Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites are available in two drool-worthy flavors: pumpkin and chicken. A healthy stomach and balanced immune system has never been more tasty.

4. PetLab Co. Probiotic Chews

PetLab Co. Probiotic Chews are formulated to provide all of the benefits of live cultures and antioxidants to ensure your dog has balanced gut bacteria. This powerful blend of ingredients is packed in a delicious pork-flavored soft chew that your furry friend is sure to love.

Each chew contains 8 strains of beneficial bacteria along with pumpkin, honey, inulin, and FOs. When given as directed, PetLab Co. Probiotic Chews help to give your dog a healthy, comfortable life.