20 Best Dog Food Brands Recommended by Vets in 2022

What you feed your furry friend has a huge impact on his health and longevity. Whether mealtime consists of dry kibble or canned wet food, it's important that your pup is eating a diet that provides all of the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients he needs to feel his best from the inside out.

The key to deciding if dog food is quality or not is the ingredients label. These labels are created by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and provide important information about your dog's food, including the name, guaranteed analysis, list of ingredients, and feeding guidelines.

When reviewing a dog food label, pay close attention to the ingredients and the order in which they're listed. Ideally you want a food that contains whole ingredients, like meat, poultry, vegetables, fruits, and grains. Avoid dog foods that are loaded with fillers and by-products.

But let's face it, reviewing labels and sorting through dozens of different food brands is easier said than done. If you want help finding the best food for your canine companion, you've come to the right place. Below you'll find a guide of the 20 best dog food brands recommended by vets.

These dog food brands are known for creating high quality products that nourish your pup while supporting his nutritional and dietary needs. Because they’re veterinarian approved and recommended, you can have total peace of mind that you’re feeding your furry friend a nourishing diet.

No matter if you have a Great Dane puppy or a senior Chihuahua, you're sure to find the perfect food for your dog from these top 20 brands.

Whether your dog prefers poultry or red meat, he's sure to love Pupper Fuel. This dog food is formulated for peak performance and optimal health for dogs of all sizes, ages, and breeds. Each recipe is made using all-natural ingredients that are loaded with health-boosting nutrients.

With ingredients like sweet potatoes, kelp, apples, ginger, flax, and brown rice, Pupper Fuel will have your dog feeling better than ever before. For best results, replace about 20% of your dog's normal food with this topper.

While you can't feed your dog CBD treats as a meal replacement, these soft chews from Penguin are a great way to take your dog's nutrition to the next level. Penguin CBD dog treats are made with pure CBD isolate and offer a delicious sweet potato flavor. Each treat provides 10mg of CBD, which provides a host of health and therapeutic benefits.

Whether your dog has separation anxiety, achy joints from old age, or needs help sleeping at night, Penguin CBD treats are what's missing from his daily regimen. CBD is all-natural and has shown to be safe when given at the recommended dose.

3. Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo follows a feeding philosophy that's inspired by love and family. This brand is different from most on the market because it's made with the healthiest and highest quality ingredients possible. Crafted with the help of veterinarians and animal nutritionists, this food is made with real meat along with an antioxidant blend that supports immune health and oxidative balance.

Blue Buffalo recipes don't contain any chicken by-product meals, corn, wheat, or soy. They're also free of artificial flavors and preservatives.

4. Wellness

Wellness offers natural food for dogs that's made with ingredients you know and trust. Feed your dog well and bring more goodness to meal time with these nutritious recipes. Wellness offers four different food lines, including grain and grain-free, protein-focused, digestive health, and high-protein plus raw meat.

Take pride in taking care of your furry friend with Wellness dog food. With superior nutrients, probiotics, and other health-supporting ingredients, this food protects and nourishes your pup.