An anxious pup means an anxious you. As a pet owner, there’s nothing worse than feeling like you can’t help your pup feel better. Dogs are like humans in that they too can suffer from anxiety. From thunderstorms to fireworks to traveling to new environments, there are all sorts of factors that can cause your dog to become stressed.

The good news is that your dog doesn’t have to suffer. These days there are all sorts of dog calming treats that are specially formulated to ease stress, anxiety, and worries. Treating your dog to a calming supplement is sure to benefit the both of you!

Keep reading to learn more about the 20 best dog calming treats in 2022. All of these products are made with pure, potent, and safe ingredients that will melt away your dog’s worries.

1. Pupper Membrane

Pupper Membrane is made with pure, high-quality ingredients that are scientifically-proven to keep your dog calm and feeling his best. These beef and oat flavored chews are formulated to help dogs during thunderstorms, fireworks, traveling, and separation. Give your stressed pup one of these calming chews to keep worry at bay.

Pupper Membrane are made with a blend of 10 active ingredients, including natural herbs like passionflower, chamomile, L-theanine, and ashwagandha. These ingredients soothe and calm your furry friend by easing stress and anxiety and by promoting sound sleep.

Pupper Membrane doesn't contain any fillers or harmful compounds, which means that you can feel good knowing you're making your dog feel amazing.

2. Penguin CBD Dog Treats

Penguin CBD Dog Treats harness the power of CBD to promote calmness and relaxation for your best friend. These sweet potato flavored treats are made with pure CBD isolate that's sourced from hemp plants grown throughout the U.S. Each treat contains 10mg of CBD, which is just the right amount to ease your pup's stress and anxiety.

Penguin CBD Dog Treats are relaxingly delicious. Not only does CBD promote a balanced, relaxed mood, it also lowers cortisol levels. The cannabinoid even improves sleep quality and eases aches and pains!

One Penguin CBD treat a day is sure to keep worries away.

3. Zesty Paws Ancient Elements Calming Bites

Keep your dog cool during everyday stressful situations with Zesty Paws Ancient Elements Calming Bites. These bison-flavored chews are made with a blend of wholesome ancient grains, along with functional ingredients like L-theanine, ashwagandha, lemon balm, passionflower, valerian root, and ginger root. Together these botanicals and herbs support calmness, relaxation, and composure.

The best part is that your pup is sure to love how Zesty Paws Ancient Elements Calming Bites taste! The flavor is nothing short of drool-worthy, so your furry friend is sure to let out a happy bark when it's time to chill out.

4. KarmaPets Calming Treats

With KarmaPets Calming Treats, you can quickly reduce your dog's stress and anxiety. Whether there's an impending thunderstorm or an unplanned trip to the vet, your dog doesn't deserve a day filled with worry (and neither do you!).

These naturally-powered treats are infused with valerian root, chamomile, passionflower, magnesium and hemp to calm anxiety. KarmaPets Calming Treats are perfect to use at home or when you're on-the-go. Treat your dog to a soft chew at night to guarantee a relaxing night for you both.

Just one or two KarmaPets Calming Treats a day will transform your dog from anxious and nervous to tranquil and relaxed.

5. Trekker's Calming Treats

What dog doesn't love peanut butter? Trekker's Calming Treats are formulated to provide daily support for a calm disposition. These treats are made with a blend of passionflower, valerian root, chamomile, and hawthorn root. Because they're crafted in small batches, you know that these treats are high quality.

There's nothing better than a calm life for both you and your pup. Trekker's Calming Treats are specially formulated to keep away stress and anxiety so that you can journey through life without a worry in the world.