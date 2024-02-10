To start with, navigate to 1xBet Malaysia and select the “Registration” button.

Then bettors should choose how they want to register. They can choose to register via one click, phone, email, or social networks.

Depending on which option punters select, they should provide the requested personal information like preferred currency, phone number, or email address.

Also, bettors should add the 1xBet promo code Malaysia in the appropriate field on the registration form. However, they can only use one of the two available promo codes. For the sports and casino bonus, they should use the “1ASIACODE” promo code for Malaysia on the signup form.

Once they add all the necessary information, bettors should click on the green “Register” button to complete the sign up.

Afterwards, they need to head over to the deposit section and make their first deposit. To activate the bookie’s sports welcome offer, bettors need to make a minimum deposit of 10 MYR. However, if they want to claim the casino welcome bonus, they need to make a minimum deposit of €10 (or the equivalent in the local currency).