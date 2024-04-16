If you live in an Asian country and want to use 1xBet Asia site for betting, you can apply the 1xBet promo code 1ASIAMAX at signup.
This 1xBet bonus code is for new users from the following countries: Bangladesh, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand.
1xBet Promo Code Offers Across Asia
The 1xBet promo code 1ASIAMAX can be used at registration. After that, players can pursue exclusive bonuses and offers across various markets in Asia, from Bangladesh to Thailand. Let's take a closer look at the specific 1xBet bonuses available in each of these countries when using the 1ASIAMAX promo code.
1xBet Bonuses
Offer Details
Promo Code
1xBet Bangladesh
100% up to 24000 BDT
1xBet Philippines
100% up to 12000 PHP
1xBet Malaysia
100% up to 1000 MYR
1xBet Indonesia
100% up to 2200000 IDR
1xBet Thailand
100% up to 8000 THB
1xBet Japan
100% up to 25000 JPY
1xBet Pakistan
100% up to 60000 PKR
To sum up here's the deal for different countries with the use of the code 1ASIAMAX:
In Bangladesh, you can get your first deposit doubled up to 24,000 BDT for sports, or for casino fans, up to 195,000 BDT plus 150 free spins.
In the Philippines, you can get a 100% boost up to 12,000 PHP for your sportsbook, or a casino bonus up to 111,800 PHP and 150 free spins.
As a Malaysian player you can get a 100% bonus on your first deposit up to 650 MYR for sports, or go all in with up to 6800 MYR and 150 free spins for the casino
Indonesians can grab a 100% bonus for sports up to 2,200,000 IDR, or a casino bonus up to 33,000,000 IDR and 150 free spins.
In Thailand, double your sports deposit with a 100% bonus up to 8,000 THB, or for casino games, get up to 70,000 THB and 150 free spins.
As a Japanese player you can get a 100% bonus on your first deposit up to 25,000 JYP for sports, and up to 1,500 EUR and 150 free spins for the casino.
In Pakistan, you get 100% on your sports deposit up to 60,000 PKR, or for casino games, get up to 300,000 PKR and 150 free spins.
Don't forget, that you have to use this 1xBet promo code during your registration process and fullfil the requirements to activate the welcome bonuses.
1xBet Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions
Using the exclusive 1xBet welcome bonus of course also comes with a number of terms and conditions that you will have to comply with in order to payout your potential winnings.
You must remember to wager the bonus five times over on accumulator bets with at least three events, each at odds of 1.40 or more.
The minimum deposit required depends on what country you are from and what currency you are using for your deposit. In the table below you will be able to see the minimum deposits required from your country.
Country
Minimum Deposit
Bangladesh
100 BDT
Indonesia
10000 IDR
Japan
150 JPY
Malaysia
10 MYR
Pakistan
110 PKR
Philippines
50 PHP
Thailand
4000 THB
Additional 1xBet Asia Offers
Luckily for existent bettors in Asia, 1xBet is known for their great range of promotions. Often you will be able to find free bet or cashbacks offers on the site, along with other interesting offers. We have included some of the most interesting offers on 1xBet at the moment below.
No-Risk Bet - Free Bet on selected football matches
One of the most interesting promotions 1xBet has to offer is the No-Risk Bet which essentially is a free bet.
You will be able to place a pre-match or live single bet on the correct score on any match featured on the promotion page, thus the offer only applies to selected matches. The matches featured will often be UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, or Serie A matches.
For more information check out the terms and conditions on the 1xBet website.
Win 200% - Get double up on your 1xGames Winnings
This offer is very cool for anyone playing on 1xGames, or planning to do so. The only thing you have to do as a player is to place bets and win on 1xGames. Every day 10,000 bets are randomly selected by 1xBet, and the winnings for those bets are multiplied 2 times, meaning that you would basically get 200% on your winnings.
For more terms and conditions check out the 1xBet website.
Lucky Day - Win Promo Points
1xBet are currently running a very cool promotion for players on the lookout for promo points. The promotion is called Lucky Day, and it will let you get the chance of winning up to 500 promo points daily.
The way to participate is to click Take Part on the promo page each week, where you will get daily tickets. To enter a ticket in the daily draw, you will have to place a bet with a minimum deposit depending on the market you are in. The bet has to be placed on an event at odds 1.8 or higher before the draw. If your tickets number appears on the list of winners you will get 500 promo code points credited to your account.
For more terms and conditions check out the 1xBet website.
How to Use the Promo Code
Follow these simple steps to enjoy your welcome bonus using the 1xBet promo code:
Navigate to the 1xBet website or open the mobile app and select "Register."
Choose your preferred method of registering between one click, by phone, by email and social networks.
Fill out the registration form with your details.
When prompted, enter the 1xBet registration promo code 1ASIAMAX in the provided field.
Deposit the required minimum to qualify for the bonus in your market.
Your bonus will not be automatically added to your account. You still need to meet all the terms and conditions to receive the bonus for an enhanced betting experience.
Pros of Using the 1xBet Promo Code
Don't need much funds to start betting.
Varied options of payment methods.
Bonus amount in your local currency.
Exclusive welcome bonus for new users.
Low Minimum Deposit
The 1xBet promo code is amazing because it lets you start betting without needing a lot of funds in places like Bangladesh; you only have to put in 100 BDT to join in on the fun and get your welcome bonus after fulfilling the terms and conditions set by 1xBet.
That's much less than what most other betting sites ask for.
All Important Payment Methods Available
When it's time to bet, it should be simple to put in the funds in and take winnings out. And 1xBet does just that. They have all sorts of ways you can pay. You can use your bank cards, online wallets, anything that works best for you. They've made sure that wherever you are, paying is easy and tailor-made for your convenience.
If you have done what you needed with your bonus and followed the rules, you can take out your bonus money without a problem. You'll see that getting your winnings from 1xBet is simple and clear.
Bonus Amount in Local Currencies
It's always nicer when you don't have to figure out different types of currencies. That's one less thing to worry about at 1xBet because they give you your bonus in the currency you're used to. Whether you live in Bangladesh, Malaysia, the Philippines, or Thailand, your bonus comes in the currency you probably use every day.
Competitive Bonus Amount
When it comes to welcome bonuses, 1xBet stands out from the crowd. While elsewhere these may be just a small gesture, 1xBet offers a truly competitive starting package across Asia.
This means you'll have more flexibility and resources right from the outset, allowing you to make the most of your 1xBet experience from the very first bet.
Cons of Using the 1xBet Promo Code
We all like getting extra benefits, like the 1xBet promo code. But, it's always wise to look at the other side too. Here's what to keep an eye on:
Short wagering period.
Potential restrictions.
Short Wagering Period
Once you get a bonus, you only have a short amount of time to use it. This means you have to bet pretty quickly to make sure you meet the bonus rules. If you're someone who bets only now and then, this could be tricky. You'll need to be active in your betting to make the most of the bonus.
Potential Restrictions
Wherever you are, there might be rules on how much money you can bet when you're using the bonus money. This is different based on your location, so it's best to check the 1xBet website to understand what applies to you.
Always remember: Before you say "yes" to any bonus, take the time to read all the rules that come with it. These details are important, and they can change. You'll want to know exactly what you're getting into, so reading the fine print is key. This way, you'll be sure to make smart choices with your bets.
1xBet Casino Welcome Offers
1xBet Casino offers competitive welcome bonus packages for their new visitors in Asia. When you sign up for 1xBet Asia and enter the code 1ASIAMAX, you can receive an exclusive bonus including 150 free spins.
To see the offer details for your country, check out the details in the table below:
1xBet Casino Bonuses
Offer Details
Promo Code
1xBet Bangladesh
100% up to 195000 BDT + 150 FS
1ASIAMAX
1xBet Indonesia
100% up to 33000000 IDR + 150 FS
1ASIAMAX
1xBet Japan
100% up to 1500 EUR + 150 FS
1ASIAMAX
1xBet Malaysia
100% up to 9750 MYR + 150 FS
1ASIAMAX
1xBet Pakistan
100% up to 300000 PKR + 150 FS
1ASIAMAX
1xBet Philippines
100% up to 111800 PHP + 150 FS
1ASIAMAX
1xBet Thailand
100% up to 70000 THB + 150 FS
1ASIAMAX
The idea behind this welcome bonus is pretty straightforward: they want you to have the best start possible. Whether you're into the traditional thrill of slot machines, driven by the prospect of jackpots or looking for the real-deal feel of live dealer games, this bonus is like your all-access pass to enhanced betting and gaming experience.
They've made sure this welcome offer fits just right for their new users from Asia, including those from Bangladesh, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand. By providing the bonus in your local currency, you're free from the hassle of currency conversions, allowing you to fully focus on your gaming experience and the joy of playing.
Casino Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions
If you want to get the welcome bonus at 1xBet casino, remember to use the code 1ASIAMAX. Everybody has to follow the same rules to get this bonus. How much money you need to put in first depends on where you live. For example, if you're in Bangladesh, you need to put in at least 1,150 BDT. In Malaysia, it's 51 MYR, in the Philippines, it's 600 PHP, in Indonesia, it's 150,000 IDR; and in Thailand, it's 380 THB.
After you put in your money, you have to use the bonus money 35 times in one week to take it out. Also, there's a limit on how much you can bet until the bonus is yours. For instance, the limit is 575 BDT in Bangladesh and 300 PHP in the Philippines. Once you finish using the deposit bonus, you can then start using your free spins.
1xBet Sports Markets
1xBet is a fantastic place for anyone who loves sports. There are so many sports and events that everyone can find something they enjoy. You can choose from famous sports such as soccer, tennis, and basketball or look for something less known or even something that is special to a certain area.
1xBet Casino Games
The 1xBet Casino is an interesting platform. You can play many games like the card games blackjack and baccarat, or you can watch the ball spin in roulette. If you love slots, there's a big list that includes fan favorites like Book of Ra and Gonzo's Quest.
Plus, if you want to feel like you're in a real casino, the Live Casino has games with real dealers, like live blackjack and live baccarat. And if you are in Asia, you'll find games that are loved there, like Andar Bahar and Teen Patti, to make your playtime extra special.
1xBet App
1xBet offers one of the best sports betting apps for its users. Not only is it easy to use and offers the same service as the website version, but it also very fast and requires little loading speed. To get the even faster version of the app, you can download the Android Lite version. The normal 1xBet betting app is available on both Android and iOS.
1xBet Promo Code Review
The 1xBet promo code 1ASIAMAX is a great deal for players in Asia. It can give you a competitive edge to start your betting online. 1xBet really tries to do what they can for their customers, with great bonuses, low money you need to start, and many ways to pay. We think it's worth trying out 1xBet with this promo code.
1xBet Promo Code Asia FAQ
Here are the answers of frequently asked questions about 1xBet promo codes.
What is the latest 1xBet promo code?
The newest code for 1xBet is 1ASIAMAX. You can use it to get started.
Can I use the 1xBet promo code for the casino section?
Yes, 1ASIAMAX works for both sports bets and casino games.
Is there a 1xBet app available?
Sure! 1xBet has easy-to-use apps for your iPhone or Android phone.
Is 1xBet legal in my country?
You can regard it as a baseline that 1xBet is legal in your country, as long as they are operating the market. For good measure we recommend that you check up on the latest betting laws and regulations in your country.
*Adults only. Please be aware that gambling may be prohibited or subject to various restrictions in your country or region. Gambling can be addictive, play responsibly.
