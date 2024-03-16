Caktus AI is an AI essay writer that is all about helping students learn more. It can write sections of essays for you in a way that helps to simplify and break down complicated subjects. You can then read through what it has written to improve your knowledge and understanding.

From math and science to coding and more, Caktus AI can help with it all, thanks to its large language model along with the CORE database of resources. It produces documents that are ready to turn in, with fair pricing plans starting from $14.99 per month.

Pros:

Only uses academic sources

Trusted by schools and teachers

A powerful learning tool

Cons:

Can struggle with certain subjects

Essay Builder AI - Best AI Essay Writer for Speed

Some AI essay writing platforms can be a little slow to produce content. But not Essay Builder AI. Launched in 2023 and already used by thousands of students, Essay Builder AI is one of the fastest tools, able to write 100s of words in mere seconds.

With its own plagiarism scanner and grammar checker, this tool is also capable of making high quality content, free of errors and issues, all for a low price, starting at only $5/month.

Pros:

Free to try

Fast, accurate results

Adjustable essay types and tones

Cons:

Free version is quite limited

EssayService - Best AI Essay Writer for Ease-of-use

EssayService is an advanced AI-powered essay generator with a range of features and benefits which came to the market in 2023, building on the company’s previous success in the field of manual essay writing. It provides fast turnaround speeds, capable of writing entire essays that are well-structured and easy to read in minutes.

EssayService can also handle custom essay requests, creating precise, relevant content to meet your specific needs and preferences. Plus, with its simple three-step system, this essay writer is a breeze to use

Pros:

Free to try

Uses a vast database of academic sources

Preset essay outlines to save you time

Cons:

Sometimes needs editing

PaperTyper - Best AI Essay Writer for Editing

PaperTyper is different to a typical AI essay writer. Instead, it's a whole suite of free AI tools to aid with academic writing, like a plagiarism checker, grammar checker, and citation generator, all created by app developer Juli Sheller.

Users can use PaperTyper's tools and functions to write accurate, error-free essays in seconds. It's also very useful for improving papers you've already written, proofreading and editing as needed to make the text more readable.

Pros:

Free to try

A range of useful AI tools

Capable of producing high school, master's, and doctorate level text

Cons:

Can be tricky for beginners

Jenni - Best AI Essay Writer for Features

Created by the Asia-based Altum Inc. company in 2023, Jenni is another AI essay writer to consider. It has both free and premium plans, with premium pricing from $20 per month, and stands out for its broad range of features.

With Jenni, users can use AI autocomplete to write alongside them and fill in sections of an essay whenever they're struggling to come up with ideas. It also offers in-text citations, along with paraphrasing, PDF chat, and custom writing styles.

Pros:

A wide range of handy features

Customizable research library

Can generate essays from your files

Cons:

More expensive than other tools

Why Choose an AI Essay Writer?

There are lots of reasons why you might want to use an AI essay writer. For example, many students struggle to find time in their hectic schedules to write every essay in its entirety – using an AI essay writer may help you save time and avoid missing deadlines.

AI essay generators are also powerful learning tools. They can help users understand tricky subjects by carrying out detailed research and providing relevant resources and citations – students can then read through the AI-generated content to improve their knowledge.

You might also decide to use an AI essay writer to help with improving the quality of your essays. Many of the best tools are capable of proofreading, editing, and making changes to help the flow and readability of the text, making all your essays much more impressive.

Final Thoughts

So, if you’ve ever struggled with writing essays or worry about hitting deadlines and producing quality content that can help you get the grades you need, an AI essay writer could be the perfect tool to use. It can help you make quality, well-researched, and properly structured essays, free of errors and plagiarism, all in a matter of minutes.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.