Writing essays is a common task for students from high school all the way through college and beyond. But it's not always easy. Sometimes, you may have to write an essay on a subject you find tricky, or you might struggle to find time to complete your essay assignments.
That’s where AI essay writer technology can be useful. With an AI essay generator on your side, you can get help with essays of any length, and on any topic. Read on to learn about 10 of the best AI essay writers to use today.
EssayGPT - Best AI Essay Writer Overall
As the ultimate academic writing assistant, EssayGPT stands among the premier AI essay writing tools, offering cutting-edge technology and an impressive array of features
When faced with writer's block, you can leverage EssayGPT to generate autocomplete writing suggestions. If sourcing credible information proves challenging, simply input keywords into EssayGPT's search tool for near-instant results. Additionally, it streamlines the process of creating in-text citations, automatically adapting to any required format.
After completing the essay, users can employ integrated tools for grammar and plagiarism checks, ensuring the delivery of a high-quality final product. With its comprehensive feature set, EssayGPT serves as a versatile essay writer, addressing both essay writing and editing needs.
Pros:
Some of the best AI essay tech in the industry
High quality output, every single time
No plagiarism or mistakes for you to worry about
Cons:
Limited free plan
EssayWriter - Best AI Essay Writer for Research
EssayWriter is an AI essay generator that aims to help users improve their papers through rapid and efficient research. In other words, it can look up complex topics in seconds, saving you time and consulting an array of academic sources to uncover useful info.
This is very useful when you need to write essays that require lots of research and citations. Plus, EssayWriter has a range of custom styles and tones to pick from, allowing you to customize the content to suit your needs.
Pros:
Free to use
Very advanced technology
High levels of accuracy
Saves users lots of time
Cons:
Does not offer an app
EssayFlow - Best AI Essay Writer That Bypass AI Detection
Whether you’re writing about the Civil War or analyzing a famous piece of literature, EssayFlow is an ideal AI essay generator to use. It provides accurate and relevant information and it’s one of the only AI essay writers that can create truly undetectable AI content, too.
That means that users can count on EssayFlow to help them create AI essays and bypass AI detection tools, like Copyleaks and ZeroGPT. It gives you top-quality essays that look, sound, and feel like they were entirely written by a real person.
Pros:
Free access to AI essay writer
Smart user-friendly design
Can write essays about anything
Accessible round-the-clock
Cons:
Like other tools, it only works online
EssayAI - Best AI Essay Writer for Undetectable AI Essays
One of the possible downsides of using an AI tool to help with your essays is that it might create text that won’t pass AI scans. But that’s not the case with EssayAI. This undetectable AI essay generator excels in creating human-like essays, meaning that it can beat any AI scanner, like Copyleaks, ZeroGPT, and Winston.
Thanks to that, users can count on EssayFlow to help them make truly human-sounding essays that are enjoyable and engaging to read, with minimal risk of any AI-related punishments or penalties at school.
Pros:
Free plan available
Produces accurate, detailed content
Great value for money
Easy to work with
Cons:
Costs can add up if you use it a lot
MyEssayWriter - Best AI Essay Writer for Creating Outlines
Next up, we have MyEssayWriter. Having launched in the summer of 2023 by a United Arab Emirates company, this is yet another reliable and highly-rated AI essay writer that is already being used by tens of thousands of students, with prices starting at just $9.99 per month.
One of the best things about MyEssayWriter is its outline generation. It's capable of creating entire essay outlines for you, based on a title or topic. Then you can just fill in the gaps and complete your essay accordingly, which can be a big time and stress-reducer.
Pros:
Very accurate, informative content
Good understanding of grammar
Can help students improve their knowledge
Cons:
Only supports essays up to 1,500 words in length
Caktus AI - Best AI Essay Writer for Improving
Caktus AI is an AI essay writer that is all about helping students learn more. It can write sections of essays for you in a way that helps to simplify and break down complicated subjects. You can then read through what it has written to improve your knowledge and understanding.
From math and science to coding and more, Caktus AI can help with it all, thanks to its large language model along with the CORE database of resources. It produces documents that are ready to turn in, with fair pricing plans starting from $14.99 per month.
Pros:
Only uses academic sources
Trusted by schools and teachers
A powerful learning tool
Cons:
Can struggle with certain subjects
Essay Builder AI - Best AI Essay Writer for Speed
Some AI essay writing platforms can be a little slow to produce content. But not Essay Builder AI. Launched in 2023 and already used by thousands of students, Essay Builder AI is one of the fastest tools, able to write 100s of words in mere seconds.
With its own plagiarism scanner and grammar checker, this tool is also capable of making high quality content, free of errors and issues, all for a low price, starting at only $5/month.
Pros:
Free to try
Fast, accurate results
Adjustable essay types and tones
Cons:
Free version is quite limited
EssayService - Best AI Essay Writer for Ease-of-use
EssayService is an advanced AI-powered essay generator with a range of features and benefits which came to the market in 2023, building on the company’s previous success in the field of manual essay writing. It provides fast turnaround speeds, capable of writing entire essays that are well-structured and easy to read in minutes.
EssayService can also handle custom essay requests, creating precise, relevant content to meet your specific needs and preferences. Plus, with its simple three-step system, this essay writer is a breeze to use
Pros:
Free to try
Uses a vast database of academic sources
Preset essay outlines to save you time
Cons:
Sometimes needs editing
PaperTyper - Best AI Essay Writer for Editing
PaperTyper is different to a typical AI essay writer. Instead, it's a whole suite of free AI tools to aid with academic writing, like a plagiarism checker, grammar checker, and citation generator, all created by app developer Juli Sheller.
Users can use PaperTyper's tools and functions to write accurate, error-free essays in seconds. It's also very useful for improving papers you've already written, proofreading and editing as needed to make the text more readable.
Pros:
Free to try
A range of useful AI tools
Capable of producing high school, master's, and doctorate level text
Cons:
Can be tricky for beginners
Jenni - Best AI Essay Writer for Features
Created by the Asia-based Altum Inc. company in 2023, Jenni is another AI essay writer to consider. It has both free and premium plans, with premium pricing from $20 per month, and stands out for its broad range of features.
With Jenni, users can use AI autocomplete to write alongside them and fill in sections of an essay whenever they're struggling to come up with ideas. It also offers in-text citations, along with paraphrasing, PDF chat, and custom writing styles.
Pros:
A wide range of handy features
Customizable research library
Can generate essays from your files
Cons:
More expensive than other tools
Why Choose an AI Essay Writer?
There are lots of reasons why you might want to use an AI essay writer. For example, many students struggle to find time in their hectic schedules to write every essay in its entirety – using an AI essay writer may help you save time and avoid missing deadlines.
AI essay generators are also powerful learning tools. They can help users understand tricky subjects by carrying out detailed research and providing relevant resources and citations – students can then read through the AI-generated content to improve their knowledge.
You might also decide to use an AI essay writer to help with improving the quality of your essays. Many of the best tools are capable of proofreading, editing, and making changes to help the flow and readability of the text, making all your essays much more impressive.
Final Thoughts
So, if you’ve ever struggled with writing essays or worry about hitting deadlines and producing quality content that can help you get the grades you need, an AI essay writer could be the perfect tool to use. It can help you make quality, well-researched, and properly structured essays, free of errors and plagiarism, all in a matter of minutes.
