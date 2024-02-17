West Bengal Child Rights Panel Team Visits Sandeshkhali

A six-member team of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on Saturday visited Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district to ascertain complaints of child abuse in the politically troubled area.

Villagers alleged that a seven-month-old child was snatched from her mother's lap and thrown away by miscreants in SandeshkhaliThe child is now under treatment.

Advisor to the state child rights panel Sudeshna Roy told reporters, "We have come to ground zero to assess the situation. Our duty is to give protection to every child in the state and also see their rights are protected". "We will talk to the mother of the child who was allegedly tortured", she said.