Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: Earthquake Of 5.2 Magnitude Hits Lucknow, No Casualty Reported

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 139km north-northeast of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh at around 1.12 am

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 9:06 am

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hit Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology said.

According to them, the epicentre is at 139km north-northeast of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and the timing was around 1.12 am.

So far, no casualties or damage to property were reported due to the earthquake.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.2, Occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 & Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 Km, Location: 139km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

