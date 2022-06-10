UP Minister's Nephew, 2 Others Beat Up Home Guard, Tear His Uniform; 1 Arrested: Police

A state minister's nephew allegedly beat up a home guard and tore his uniform. He was arrested and released on bail on the same day, police said. Another accused in the case, identified as Ankit Agnihotri, has also been arrested, while the third accused is yet to be identified, they said. Initially, Amit Kumar Saxena, nephew of Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Arun Kumar, and the two others were booked for breach of peace, but after the video of the incident went viral on Friday, an additional charge has been added against them under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code, Bareilly Superintendent of Police Ravindra Kumar said.



Omendra, the home guard posted in Premnagar police station, had given a complaint against Saxena, Ankit Agnihotri, and an unidentified person at Izzatnagar police station in Bareilly city. He alleged that on Saturday night, Saxena, Agnihotri and an man got down from a car after which they kicked, punched and beat him up. They also allegedly tore his uniform. Omendra also alleged that Agnihotri even threatened to kill him if he reported the matter.

(With PTI Inputs)