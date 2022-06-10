Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

UP Minister's Nephew, 2 Others Beat Up Home Guard, Tear His Uniform; 1 Arrested: Police

Omendra, the home guard posted in Premnagar police station, had given a complaint against Saxena, Ankit Agnihotri, and an unidentified person at Izzatnagar police station in Bareilly city.

UP Minister's Nephew, 2 Others Beat Up Home Guard, Tear His Uniform; 1 Arrested: Police
UP Minister's Nephew, 2 Others Beat Up Home Guard, Tear His Uniform; 1 Arrested PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 10:50 pm

A state minister's nephew allegedly beat up a home guard and tore his uniform. He was arrested and released on bail on the same day, police said.  Another accused in the case, identified as Ankit Agnihotri, has also been arrested, while the third accused is yet to be identified, they said.  Initially, Amit Kumar Saxena, nephew of Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Arun Kumar, and the two others were booked for breach of peace, but after the video of the incident went viral on Friday, an additional charge has been added against them under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code, Bareilly Superintendent of Police Ravindra Kumar said.


Omendra, the home guard posted in Premnagar police station, had given a complaint against Saxena, Ankit Agnihotri, and an unidentified person at Izzatnagar police station in Bareilly city. He alleged that on Saturday night, Saxena, Agnihotri and an man got down from a car after which they kicked, punched and beat him up. They also allegedly tore his uniform. Omendra also alleged that Agnihotri even threatened to kill him if he reported the matter.

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

PM Modi Stresses On Good Governance While Meeting UP Ministers In Lucknow

On Banda Tour, UP Minister Girish Chandra Rushed To Hospital After Being 'Bitten By Rat Or Mole'

Earning Money Ok, But Don't Pocket The Entire Amount, Says UP Minister To Official

Tags

National Bareilly State Minister Uttar Pradesh Arrested Home Guard Ankit Agnihotri Amit Kumar Saxena Uttar Pradesh Minister Of State Arun Kumar Omendra Izzatnagar Police Station In Bareilly City Vivek Agnihotri
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

In Pics | Protests Across India Over Nupur Sharma's Comments On Prophet Muhammad

In Pics | Protests Across India Over Nupur Sharma's Comments On Prophet Muhammad

Did Richarlison, Vinicius Jr Fight? Watch Here

Did Richarlison, Vinicius Jr Fight? Watch Here