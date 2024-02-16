Union Jal Shakti Minister Launches 'Citizen Corner' For Transparent Water Management In UP's Lucknow

"Citizen Corner" is a one-stop solution with an easy interface and real-time details of the water quality of villages and all other water supply-related information. It puts the ability to manage water quality and supply directly into the hands of citizens, the statement said.

It was launched at a two-day national workshop organised in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh's Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and other officials were present on the occasion.