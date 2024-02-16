National

Union Jal Shakti Minister Launches 'Citizen Corner' For Transparent Water Management In UP's Lucknow

Citizen Corner aims to provide a user-friendly interface and up-to-date information on village water quality and other water supply details, all in one convenient platform.

February 16, 2024

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Jal Shakti
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched a novel initiative called "Citizen Corner" on the dynamic dashboard of the Jal Jeevan Mission here on Friday, according to an official statement.

"Citizen Corner" is a one-stop solution with an easy interface and real-time details of the water quality of villages and all other water supply-related information. It puts the ability to manage water quality and supply directly into the hands of citizens, the statement said.

It was launched at a two-day national workshop organised in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh's Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and other officials were present on the occasion.

The initiative marks a significant step towards transparency and accountability in water management, as it allows people to raise concerns about water quality through an online complaint form or a toll-free phone number provided by the states and Union territories.

This citizen-centric tool on the Jal Jeevan Mission dashboard also enables citizens to manage water quality and helps them locate the nearest water-testing laboratory, check the rate list for chemical and bacteriological parameters, and even book a test seamlessly.

If they find out that the water quality is not in accordance with the prescribed standards, they can lodge a complaint and bring it to the attention of the water supply department of the district concerned.

