The FiberNet case involves alleged tender manipulation under Phase-1 of the AP FiberNet Project, amounting to Rs 330 crore. On November 20, 2023, the Andhra Pradesh High Court converted Naidu's interim medical bail in the Skill Development Corporation scam case into regular bail, considering factors such as his age, health, and non-flight risk. Naidu, aged 73, was arrested on September 9 the previous year for allegedly misappropriating funds from the skill development corporation, causing a purported loss of Rs 371 crore to the state exchequer in 2015 during his tenure as chief minister.