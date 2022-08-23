Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
National

Sisodia May Be Arrested In 2-3 Days: Arvind Kejriwal

Speaking at a town hall program in Gujrat, Arvind Kejriwal has said that his Deputy CM Manish Sisodia may be arrested in the next 2-3 days.

Arvind Kejriwal & Manish Sisodia in Ahmedabad
Arvind Kejriwal & Manish Sisodia Photo: PTI

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 9:22 pm

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, facing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the national capital's excise policy, may be arrested in two to three days, CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Looking at the enthusiasm of the youth in Gujarat, it appears Sisodia may be arrested in two to three days instead of ten days he believed earlier, said Kejriwal, who is on a tour of the BJP-ruled state where Assembly polls are due by the year-end. He was speaking at a town hall program in Bhavnagar.

Sisodia, who was also present at the event, said the growing enthusiasm among the people of Gujarat in supporting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP ) in Gujarat was the reason behind the CBI action against him.

The central agency had raided Sisodia's residence last week in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

National Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia CBI Gujarat Delhi Excise Policy.
