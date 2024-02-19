PM Modi performed puja during the foundation stone ceremony with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was recently expelled by the Congress for six years.

In his address at the foundation stone laying ceremony, PM Modi took a veiled jibe at Congress told Acharya Pramod Krishnam that it is good that he did not give him anything otherwise there would a "PIL" in Supreme Court over that. "...He [Acharya Pramod Krishnam] said that everyone has something to give but I have nothing, I can only express my feelings. Pramod ji, it is good that you did not give me anything, otherwise the times have changed in such a way that if in today's era, Sudama would give rice to Shri Krishna and the video would come out, a PIL would be filed in the Supreme Court and the judgment would come that something was given to Lord Krishna in corruption and Lord Krishna was doing corruption. It is better that you expressed your feelings and did not give anything...," PM Modi said.