Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district and also unveiled the model of the temple on Monday. Making an address after laying the foundation stone for the temple, PM Modi said out ancient idols are being brought back from abroad, adding that record foreign investment is coming. "Circle of time has moved, PM Modi said.
On one hand pilgrimage centres are being developed and, on the other, cities are getting high-tech infrastructure, PM Modi said in UP's Sambhal.
PM Modi performed puja during the foundation stone ceremony with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was recently expelled by the Congress for six years.
In his address at the foundation stone laying ceremony, PM Modi took a veiled jibe at Congress told Acharya Pramod Krishnam that it is good that he did not give him anything otherwise there would a "PIL" in Supreme Court over that. "...He [Acharya Pramod Krishnam] said that everyone has something to give but I have nothing, I can only express my feelings. Pramod ji, it is good that you did not give me anything, otherwise the times have changed in such a way that if in today's era, Sudama would give rice to Shri Krishna and the video would come out, a PIL would be filed in the Supreme Court and the judgment would come that something was given to Lord Krishna in corruption and Lord Krishna was doing corruption. It is better that you expressed your feelings and did not give anything...," PM Modi said.
Shri Kalki Dham is being constructed by Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Acharya Pramod Krishnam. The programme was be attended by many saints, religious leaders and other dignitaries.
PM Modi also mentioned the Ayodhya Ram temple and said said, "...Just last month, on 22nd January, the country saw the wait of 500 years come to an end in Ayodhya. That experience of Ram Lalla's presence, that divine feeling, still makes us emotional. We have also witnessed the inauguration of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, on Arab soil, hundreds of kilometres away from the country..."
PM Modi At UPGIS 2023
PM Modi will launch 14,000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than Rs 10 Lakh crore at the fourth ground breaking ceremony for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held in February 2023.
"The projects relate to sectors like Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, IT & ITeS, Food Processing, Housing & Real Estate, Hospitality and Entertainment, Education, among others," a press release said.
The programme will be attended by about 5000 participants, including notable industrialists, representatives of top global and Indian companies, ambassadors and high commissioners and other distinguished guests, the press release added.