Prashant Kishor Takes A Dig At Nitish Kumar, Tweets His Pictures With PM Modi, Deletes Later

Responding to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's remark that he wanted to be with the BJP, ace poll strategist Prashant Kishor today posted a set of photos on twitter featuring Nitish Kumar who was seen smiling with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The latest spat involving Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and one-time ally BJP was triggered by Prashant Kishor's taunts after the Bihar Chief Minister swapped sides recently and formed a new coalition government with RJD and the Congress.

"Nitish Kumar was with the paksh (ruling party) a month ago and now he is with the vipaksh (opposition). How dependable that is, is up to the people to decide. But I don't think that the new dispensation in Bihar will have any big impact on the nation. I see it as a state specific development. I don't think it will have any impact on national politics, but anyone is free to try," said Prashant Kishor or "PK".

Prashant Kishore's comment was seen to undermine the significance of Nitish Kumar as a national leader who has the ptential to challenge PM Modi in the 2024 election.

Mr Kumar scoffed at PK's assessment while talking to reporters in Delhi after a series of meetings with leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Sharad Pawar amid buzz about him emerging as the opposition's prime ministerial candidate.

"That man (PK) came with me and then I told him to quit this work and come with me. But he didn't listen to me and throughout the country kept working for so many parties... it is his business (dhandha)," Mr Kumar told reporters.

"In Bihar, whatever he wants to do, he is welcome. But his statements had no relevance and you talk about statements but does he know ABC of what we have done and how much work has been done since 2005? But they are so good in publicity and statements and he is expert in these and keeps talking rubbish. When someone is talking like this, then try to understand he must have something in his mind. Like he wants to be with BJP or help BJP in a hidden way," the Chief Minister sneered.

PK was appointed as Nitish Kumar's number two in the Janata Dal United but was sacked within two years citing "indiscipline" as he publicly criticised his then boss.