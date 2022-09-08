Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Prashant Kishor Takes A Dig At Nitish Kumar, Tweets His Pictures With PM Modi, Deletes Later

The latest spat involving Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and one-time ally BJP was triggered by Prashant Kishor's taunts after the Bihar Chief Minister swapped sides recently and formed a new coalition government with RJD and the Congress.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and poll strategist Prashant Kishore
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and poll strategist Prashant Kishore PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 2:18 pm

Responding to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's remark that he wanted to be with the BJP, ace poll strategist Prashant Kishor today posted a set of photos on twitter featuring Nitish Kumar who was seen smiling with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hee later 

The latest spat involving Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and one-time ally BJP was triggered by Prashant Kishor's taunts after the Bihar Chief Minister swapped sides recently and formed a new coalition government with RJD and the Congress.

"Nitish Kumar was with the paksh (ruling party) a month ago and now he is with the vipaksh (opposition). How dependable that is, is up to the people to decide. But I don't think that the new dispensation in Bihar will have any big impact on the nation. I see it as a state specific development. I don't think it will have any impact on national politics, but anyone is free to try," said Prashant Kishor or "PK".

Prashant Kishore's comment was seen to undermine the significance of Nitish Kumar as a national leader who has the ptential to challenge PM Modi in the 2024  election.

Mr Kumar scoffed at PK's assessment while talking to reporters in Delhi after a series of meetings with leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Sharad Pawar amid buzz about him emerging as the opposition's prime ministerial candidate.

"That man (PK) came with me and then I told him to quit this work and come with me. But he didn't listen to me and throughout the country kept working for so many parties... it is his business (dhandha)," Mr Kumar told reporters.

"In Bihar, whatever he wants to do, he is welcome. But his statements had no relevance and you talk about statements but does he know ABC of what we have done and how much work has been done since 2005? But they are so good in publicity and statements and he is expert in these and keeps talking rubbish. When someone is talking like this, then try to understand he must have something in his mind. Like he wants to be with BJP or help BJP in a hidden way," the Chief Minister sneered.

PK was appointed as Nitish Kumar's number two in the Janata Dal United but was sacked within two years citing "indiscipline" as he publicly criticised his then boss.

Related stories

Political Strategist Prashant Kishore Seeks Feedback On Twitter On Term Of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Mamata-Prashant Kishore Rift: Real Or Rumour?

Tags

National Prashant Kishor Nitish Kumar BJP Poll Strategist Twitter Deleted Tweet
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic