'We Ought To Be Flattered': Congress Reacts To PM Modi's Attack On Opposition In Lok Sabha | Reactions

Opposition parties criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement about the NDA securing over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections as unrealistic and labelled his confident speech in Parliament as "high-sounding rhetoric".
PM Modi responded to a debate in the Lok Sabha regarding the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, expressing assurance in the NDA obtaining over 400 seats and the BJP securing at least 370 seats in the upcoming April-May Lok Sabha elections.
"We ought to be flattered that he is so worried about us that he has devoted his entire speech to the Congress. He repeated things that he has been saying for many years. Poor Nehru Ji has been gone for 60 years, and yet he is continuing to sing same lament about Nehru Ji," says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
"PM Modi, in his speech, reflected his arrogance. He ignored the issued of inflation, unemployment and Manipur," says Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.
“People of India voted for PM Modi to solve their problems, instead he is mocking opposition in the Parliament. Modi’s guarantees are worthless,” says Congress leader Surendra Rajput.
“Out of one hour speech so far, PM Modi has spoken over 50 minutes on Congress party and ‘parivaar’ (family). What is new in this? We (Congress party) brought freedom to this country and ‘Gandhi Family’ has sacrificed everything for this country, including two lives. We are not ashamed of it; we are a proud family party. It is unfortunate and unbecoming of a PM to speak like this,” says Congress MP Jothimani reacting to PM Modi's speech.
"Tall claims being made by PM Modi in Lok Sabha. He is talking about women empowerment, but we have seen how our Olympic wrestlers were dragged on the streets of Delhi when they protesting against the sexual assault on them by BJP MP, who was their coach," says TMC leader Shashi Panja.
Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev criticized the prime minister's comments on women's empowerment as mere tokenism. She also highlighted the allegations of sexual harassment made by female wrestlers against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
She also referred to BJP leaders using "unparliamentary words" against party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
"...BJP knows nothing about respecting women. Whatever we see is nothing but hollow tokenism," she said.
Reacting to the prime minister's speech, CPI leader Binoy Viswam said, "This high-sounding rhetoric of the prime minister itself shows he is not confident about victory, he is afraid of elections."
"He is very sure that people will make a judgment on him because his government was a government of inaction and treachery, a government which forgot its promises, a government that only did harm to the country and its secular credentials," he told PTI.
CPI(M) leader John Brittas also took a swipe at the prime minister over his assertion about the BJP winning 370 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.
"In this country everyone has the right to dream, the PM also has the right to dream about having 400 or 500 seats. But the reality is different. The people of the country will decide their course of action themselves rather than being dictated by the dreams of someone else," Brittas told PTI.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore took a jibe at Modi and asked if he would not take oath if his party missed the 370-mark in the polls.
"Will Mr Modi not take oath if they don't touch 370? He should answer first. This kind of dream of BJP has always failed, it is going to be 'India Shining' part two now," he said, referring to the campaign slogan of the BJP-led NDA in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls.
On the prime minister's sharp attack on the Congress, Tagore said he cannot "complete" a speech without talking about Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. His "bread and butter" depends on Indira Gandhi and Nehru, he said.
Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, who has been suspended by his Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), used Modi's assertion about the NDA winning 400-plus seats to raise doubts on the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs). "Maybe he has so much confidence because of EVMs? He should at least maintain the dignity of the post. His arrogance will be shattered in 2024," Ali said.
“The people of India won’t accept double standards on corruption. There are several examples where only opposition leaders are framed for corruption; those who join hands with BJP, their corruptions are forgotten. Before speaking on corruption, PM Modi should see within his party,” says RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari
How did BJP leaders react?
"I believe that PM Modi has hit out at dynasty politics, and also put forth the developmental schemes before the country. It's a very good thing that PM Modi has given a reply to the opposition in strong words," says MoS Ramdas Athawale.
“PM’s speech in Parliament today is unforgettable and historical in itself. It was an emotional moment when he called upon the opposition to work together for the development of India. People of India have already decided to give NDA more than 400 seats (in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections)," says BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.
"Budget Session is underway and Rahul Gandhi, whom the Congress party wants to launch, is roaming around instead of participating in the Session. The PM is confident that it will be a 'Congress-Mukt Bharat'. BJP alone will win over 370 seats and the NDA will cross 400-mark," says BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.