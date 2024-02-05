'We Ought To Be Flattered': Congress Reacts To PM Modi's Attack On Opposition In Lok Sabha | Reactions

"PM Modi, in his speech, reflected his arrogance. He ignored the issued of inflation, unemployment and Manipur," says Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

“People of India voted for PM Modi to solve their problems, instead he is mocking opposition in the Parliament. Modi’s guarantees are worthless,” says Congress leader Surendra Rajput.

“Out of one hour speech so far, PM Modi has spoken over 50 minutes on Congress party and ‘parivaar’ (family). What is new in this? We (Congress party) brought freedom to this country and ‘Gandhi Family’ has sacrificed everything for this country, including two lives. We are not ashamed of it; we are a proud family party. It is unfortunate and unbecoming of a PM to speak like this,” says Congress MP Jothimani reacting to PM Modi's speech.