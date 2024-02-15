‘Votes Over Notes’: Congress Reacts To SC Scrapping Electoral Bonds | Other Reactions

The Supreme Court declared the electoral bonds scheme "unconstitutional" in a landmark ruling on Thursday. The top court ruled that the scheme violates the right to information under Section 19(1)(a), as information regarding political party funding is crucial for electoral choices.

Introduced in 2017, the electoral bond system permitted individuals and companies to contribute funds to political parties anonymously and without any constraints.

Under this scheme, individuals and companies could purchase electoral bonds from the State Bank of India and allocate them to a political party of their preference.