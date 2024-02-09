Odisha Man Arrested For Raping, Uploading Obscene Photos Of Daughter's Friend

Police arrested a 54-year-old man in Odisha's Jajpur district for allegedly raping his daughter's friend and uploading her obscene photos after she refused to have physical relationship with him, a police officer said on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim at Panikoili police station, the accused happens to be the father of her friend. The accused was known her as she had visited her friend's house many times.

"I had gone to my friend's house to meet her last year. When I reached there, my friend and her mother were not at home. When I inquired about my friend, her father who was alone in the house told me she had gone outside and would return after some time, so I waited in the house to meet her. Taking advantage of the situation he sexually assaulted me", the victim stated in her complaint.