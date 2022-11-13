Monday, Nov 14, 2022
No Fresh Covid-19 Case And Fatality In Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,677, new cases (zero), death toll 14,145, recovered 11,63,476, active cases 56, today tests 859, total tests 1,87,70,276.

Updated: 13 Nov 2022 10:47 pm

Chhattisgarh on Sunday didn't report a single COVID-19 case and fatality, sixth such occasion this year, an official said.

There was no addition to the case tally and toll on April 10, 14, 16, 17 and May 15, he said.

On Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 11,77,677 and of fatalities at 14,145.

With one recovery, the number of people discharged so far in the state rose to 11,63,476, he said.

Chhattisgarh is now left with 56 active cases.

With 859 samples being examined during the day, the overall number of tests in the state reached 1,87,70,276, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,677, new cases (zero), death toll 14,145, recovered 11,63,476, active cases 56, today tests 859, total tests 1,87,70,276.

-With PTI Input

