Needs To Be Seen Who Allowed 'Rotten Elements' Into TMC: Madan

TMC MLA Madan Mitra on Friday said it needs to be seen who allowed "rotten elements" into the party and tarnish its image, maintaining that the spokespersons should issue a clarification.

Mitra's statement comes as the ruling TMC in West Bengal grapples with the investigation into the school jobs irregularities, in which several party leaders are being probed. "It is sad to see such elements enter our party. It needs to be seen who allowed such elements to enter and tarnish the party's image. The party spokespersons should clarify it," he said.

Incidentally, Mitra was arrested in 2014 by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the Saradha scam. He is out on bail. The TMC said that as the party's organisation has grown, people from all sections of society have joined.

"He has said something which he is bothered about. It is true that as the party has grown, people from all sections of society have joined," TMC state vice president Jaiprakash Majumdar said. The TMC is yet to take any action against arrested youth leader Kuntal Ghosh, unlike former education minister Partha Chatterjee who has been suspended following his arrest in the school recruitment irregularities.

The TMC also stood by its Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, arrested by the CBI in the cattle smuggling case. MLA Manik Bhattacharya was also arrested earlier this month in the school recruitment irregularities but the TMC is yet to act against him.