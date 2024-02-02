'Modi Be Like...': Kharge's Rajya Sabha Speech Sparks Laughter| WATCH

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge responded to BJP's enthusiasm about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with a witty remark, stating, "You already have a majority with 330 MPs; now the slogan is for crossing 400." BJP MPs applauded, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen smiling.

The BJP responded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's witty remark about Lok Sabha elections with a tweet. In the tweet, the BJP shared a video with a caption stating, PM Modi be like, "I need new haters, the old ones have become my fans..."