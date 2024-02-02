National

'Modi Be Like...': Kharge's Rajya Sabha Speech Sparks Laughter| WATCH

Political banter lights up the Rajya Sabha as Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's humorous remark about Lok Sabha elections prompts a witty response from the BJP on social media.

Outlook Web Desk

February 2, 2024

PM Modi Twitter

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge responded to BJP's enthusiasm about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with a witty remark, stating, "You already have a majority with 330 MPs; now the slogan is for crossing 400." BJP MPs applauded, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen smiling.

The BJP responded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's witty remark about Lok Sabha elections with a tweet. In the tweet, the BJP shared a video with a caption stating, PM Modi be like, "I need new haters, the old ones have become my fans..."

Meanwhile, addressing the statement made by Congress MP D.K. Suresh about demanding a separate country, Kharge emphasized the party's unity, stating, "If anyone talks about breaking the country, we will never tolerate it, regardless of which party they belong to. I assert that from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, we are one and will remain united."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor commented on the controversy, asserting it as an issue outside the parliament. Meanwhile, Kharge rebuked his party colleague DK Suresh, who claimed southern states would demand a separate nation due to alleged injustice in tax distribution.

Suresh said that taxes from the south were unfairly distributed to the north, highlighting issues of language imposition and tax devolution. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rejected the idea of separate nationhood but acknowledged concerns about injustice in tax sharing.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi raised the issue in Lok Sabha, demanding an apology from Sonia Gandhi and emphasizing it as a violation of an MP's oath. Joshi asked the matter to be sent to the Ethics Committee, stating, "Congress should take action, or the country will believe that you too are involved in 'tukde tukde' of the country."

