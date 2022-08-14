Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Light Rains Forecast In Delhi On Independence Day

India Meteorological Department has forecast light rains on Monday as well when the country celebrates 76th Independence Day. 

Delhi rain (Representative image)
Delhi rain (Representative image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 10:52 pm

The maximum temperature in the national capital stood at 34 degrees Celsius Sunday, and parts of the city received rains. 

India Meteorological Department has forecast light rains on Monday as well when the country celebrates 76th Independence Day. 

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 27.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the relative humidity oscillated between 90 percent and 69 percent, the weather office said.

The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain in the morning hours with strong surface winds (speed 20-30 kmph) on Monday. 

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature around 26 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital was 35.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, and the minimum temperature was 27.4 degrees Celsius. 

(Inputs from PTI)

Visually told More

