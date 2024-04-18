National

In Pics | India Prepares For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Massive preparations are underway as the country gears up for Phase 1 of the mega Lok Sabha elections 2024, starting Friday, April 19. A total 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories are set to vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday. From carrying Electronic Voting Machines to the remotest areas of the country to security arrangements, take a look at preparations for the general polls in this gallery.