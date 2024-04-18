In Pics | India Prepares For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Officials prepare bags of election material to be distributed along with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) ahead of the national parliamentary elections in Jorhat.
Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations after collecting EVMs and other election material ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Moradabad.
An election official walks carrying an electronic voting machine (EVM) as he prepares to disembark from a ferry after crossing the river Brahmaputra on the eve of the first phase of polling of India's national elections in Nimati Ghat, northeastern Assam state.
Security personnel leave for their respective polling stations ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala.
A polling official checks duty lists at a distribution centre ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Nagaon district.
Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Rudraprayag district.
Polling officials at a distribution centre before leaving for their respective polling stations ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Ri Bhoi district, Meghalaya.
Police personnel reach a distribution centre before being deployed at various polling stations ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Dibrugarh.
Security personnel before leaving for their respective polling stations ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Jorhat district.
Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations after collecting EVMs and other election material ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Bastar district.