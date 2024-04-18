National

In Pics | India Prepares For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Massive preparations are underway as the country gears up for Phase 1 of the mega Lok Sabha elections 2024, starting Friday, April 19. A total 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories are set to vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday. From carrying Electronic Voting Machines to the remotest areas of the country to security arrangements, take a look at preparations for the general polls in this gallery.

Preparations for 1st phase of LS polls Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Officials prepare bags of election material to be distributed along with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) ahead of the national parliamentary elections in Jorhat.

Preparations for 1st phase of LS polls Photo: PTI
Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations after collecting EVMs and other election material ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Moradabad.

Preparations for 1st phase of LS polls Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
An election official walks carrying an electronic voting machine (EVM) as he prepares to disembark from a ferry after crossing the river Brahmaputra on the eve of the first phase of polling of India's national elections in Nimati Ghat, northeastern Assam state.

Preparations for 1st phase of LS polls Photo: PTI
Security personnel leave for their respective polling stations ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala.

Preparations for 1st phase of LS polls Photo: PTI
A polling official checks duty lists at a distribution centre ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Nagaon district.

Preparations for 1st phase of LS polls Photo: PTI
Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Rudraprayag district.

Preparations for 1st phase of LS polls Photo: PTI
Polling officials at a distribution centre before leaving for their respective polling stations ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Ri Bhoi district, Meghalaya.

Preparations for 1st phase of LS polls Photo: PTI
Police personnel reach a distribution centre before being deployed at various polling stations ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Dibrugarh.

Preparations for 1st phase of LS polls Photo: PTI
Security personnel before leaving for their respective polling stations ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Jorhat district.

Preparations for 1st phase of LS polls Photo: PTI
Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations after collecting EVMs and other election material ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Bastar district.

