IISc Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room

A 19-year-old B Tech student at IISc allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room here, police said on Friday.
The deceased, identified as Rakshan, hailed from Chikkaballapura district, they said.
A handwritten note was recovered from the room, the contents of which are being examined, police said, adding that they are verifying whether he was under any stress due to academic pressure or if there was any other reason that drove him to take the extreme step.
According to police, he was found hanging in his room on Thursday morning, following which the authorities were alerted.
After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to his family.
A case of unnatural death has been registered at Sadashivanagar Police Station here, police said, adding that his family has not levelled any allegations or suspected any foul play in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway.