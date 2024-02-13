Farmers Begin 'Delhi Chalo' March With Six Months' Ration, Diesel Amid Fears Of 2020-21 Rerun

Thousands of farmers, equipped with ration and diesel to last for months are marching towards Delhi despite sealed borders. This time they are protesting for various demands, including a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, reminiscent of their 2020 protest that lasted for 13 months.

In 2020, farmers rallied against three laws, leading to their repeal in 2021. These laws included The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

Now, the "Delhi Chalo" protest aims for legal assurance of MSP, debt waivers, farmer pensions, and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's formula. They also demand the withdrawal of cases from the previous protest.

Unlike in 2020, strict measures block their entry into Delhi, with barbed wire, cement barricades, and nails on roads. Section 144 is in place, and Haryana has shut its borders with Punjab.