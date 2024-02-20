Even 10 days after Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) quit the INDIA bloc to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the saffron party has not formally announced the joining.

Earlier this month, after the Narendra Modi government announced Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh, his grandson and RLD chief, Jayant Singh, signalled he has switched his allegiance to the NDA. When asked by media if he is joining hands with the BJP, Jayant replied: "Is there any doubt left now? How can I say no to your question today?"

Then, later on February 12, Jayant formally said that the RLD has switched coalitions. He said the decision was not taken after holding consultations with the party and the MLAs. But there has not been any comment on the switch from the BJP so far.