Delhi HC To Hear On Apr 8 Transfer Plea In 1994 Triple Murder Case Against Former Punjab Top Cop

"The record of the case is voluminous running in thousands of pages and the court of Naresh Kumar Laka has gone through the entire record of the case… The FIR is of year 1994 and a lot of witnesses have died or were given up due to prolonged trial, the delay is solely attributable to the accused. Any further delay would gravely prejudice and harm the complainant who has been sincerely and diligently pursuing the complaint for the last three decades," the petition claimed.