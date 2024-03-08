Delhi HC Denies Default Bail To Supertech Chairman R K Arora In Money Laundering Case

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by R K Arora, the chairman and promoter of real estate major Supertech Group, seeking default bail in a money laundering case.

The high court rejected Arora's contention that on the date of filing of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) the investigation was incomplete as the chargesheet was not accompanied by FSL report and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued summons to another person in the case after filing the prosecution complaint.

“The respondent (ED) has already submitted the requisite documents for obtaining expert opinion from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Preparation of the FSL report is not in the control of the investigating agency, though it can take steps for expediting the process.

“It is the categorical stand of the respondent that the investigation against the present petitioner is complete. Mere issuance of summons to another person or seeking leave of the court to file additional evidence, without there being any other sufficient material to challenge, the petitioner (Arora) cannot be held to be entitled to a default bail. Consequently, I find no merit in the petition and the same is accordingly dismissed,” Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri said in an order passed on March 5 and made available on Thursday.