Delhi Court Summons Kejriwal On Feb 17 On ED's Complaint Over Non-Compliance| Know About The Case

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Wednesday issued a summons to Arvind Kejriwal on February 17 in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's complaint over non-compliance of summons. Earlier today, the court heard the ED's complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly failing to comply with the agency's summons in a money laundering case related to the liquor policy.

Delhi's Chief Minister has so far ignored five summons issued by the probe agency on February 2nd, January 18, January 3, November 2, and December 22, dismissing them as "illegal and politically motivated".

Following Arvind Kejriwal's fifth consecutive absence from the Enforcement Directorate's summons, the agency lodged a complaint against him on Saturday.

The ED initiated legal action on February 3, when the court reviewed certain submissions and scheduled the next hearing for February 7, to address the remaining submissions and considerations in the case.