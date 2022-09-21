Covid-19: Mumbai Logs 112 New Cases, zero Death

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 112 new coronavirus positive cases and zero fatality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. With this, its infection tally rose to 11,49,347, while the death toll stood at 19,726, the civic body said in its bulletin.

On Tuesday, the city had witnessed 120 new Covid-19 cases and single death. The new cases were detected after 7,643 tests in the last 24 hours, which took the cumulative test count to 1,82,47,418. On Tuesday, 5,188 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city.

Mumbai's recovery count rose to 11,28,776 as 203 patients recuperated during the day, the bulletin said. The city has a recovery ate of 98.2 per cent.

Of the 112 new Covid-19 cases, only 17 patients were symptomatic, while the remaining patients were asymptomatic, the bulletin said. The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the city is 0.013 per cent for the period between September 14 and 20, while the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases is 6,107 days.

(With PTI Inputs)