CM Sai Takes Dig At Rahul's Nyay Yatra, Asks Him To First Do Justice With His Party Leaders

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and said he should first do justice with his own party leaders.

Talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur after returning from Delhi, the CM also said those accused in the alleged Chhattisgarh State Public Service Commission (CGPSC) scam will not be spared. Gandhi's yatra is scheduled to enter Chhattisgarh from Odisha on Thursday.

It will be Gandhi's first visit to Chhattisgarh after the November 2023 assembly elections wherein his party was ousted from power in the state. The mass outreach programme of the Congress started from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate in Mumbai on March 20.