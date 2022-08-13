CBI Looks To Interrogate State Hospital Head Who Sent Doctor To Anubrata's House

The CBI is planning to interrogate the superintendent of Bolpur hospital who allegedly sent a government doctor to the house of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal for prescribing him two weeks of bed rest ahead of his arrest, an officer said on Saturday.

The CBI is looking to know who in the TMC contacted doctor Buddhadeb Murmu, the superintendent, for sending a doctor to Mondal's Nichupatti house in Bolpur and prescribe him bed rest, he said.

"We will also ask him whether he had directed the visiting doctor to prescribe 14 days of bed rest for the TMC leader," the CBI officer told PTI.

Mondal, who skipped CBI summons several times before his arrest citing health issues, had last Tuesday complained of severe illness, following which doctor Murmu had sent doctor Chandranath Adhikary to his house who prescribed him 14 days of bed rest.

Mondal then wrote to the CBI that following the doctor's advice he was unable to appear before the agency for questioning in the cattle smuggling case.

Discarding the allegations that he had pressurised doctor Adhikary to visit Mondal, doctor Murmu said he will be fully cooperating with the investigators in case they summon him.

"I had got a call from the Birbhum zilla parishad sabhadhipati Bikas Roy Chowdhury that Anubrata Mondal is very ill and a team of doctors should immediately be sent to his residence. Then, I had requested doctor Adhikary to go to his house and never created any pressure on him," doctor Murmu said.

"The prescription was written by doctor Adhikary himself and the 14 days of bed rest is his observation. I have nothing to hide and will fully cooperate with the CBI if they call me," he said.

Bikas Roy Chowdhury said that he never had "directed" doctor Murmu, and had just "requested" him to send a team of doctors to see the TMC leader.

"I had got a call from Anubrata's family that he is very ill and that is the reason I had requested doctor Murmu, but never directed him," he said.

CBI, which has started grilling Mondal at their Kolkata office, claimed that the TMC leader was not cooperating with investigation in the cattle smuggling case.

