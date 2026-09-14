Bihar Floods Affect Over 48 Lakh As Rivers Remain Above Danger Mark

The Kosi was flowing above the danger mark at Baltara and Kursela, while the Burhi Gandak remained above the threshold at Khagaria. The Ganga was above the danger mark at Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon and Munger. The Punpun at Sripalpur, Bagmati at Benibad and Ghaghra at Darauli and Gangpur Siswan were also flowing above danger levels.