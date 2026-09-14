Bihar Floods Affect Over 48 Lakh As Rivers Remain Above Danger Mark

Over 48 lakh people across 15 districts have been affected by the floods, with several major rivers still above danger levels.
Authorities are operating 1,257 community kitchens, 13 relief camps and nearly 1,790 boats for rescue, evacuation and relief.
Tejashwi Yadav accused the Centre of “stepmotherly” treatment and sought a Rs 5,000 crore relief package and national disaster status for Bihar.
More than 48 lakh people remained affected by floods across Bihar on Sunday, even as water levels in several rivers began to recede. Several rivers, however, continued to flow above the danger mark, prompting authorities to maintain a close watch on vulnerable areas.
According to the Disaster Management Department (DMD), around 48.70 lakh people in 575 gram panchayats across 88 blocks in 15 districts have been affected by the floods. Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai and Araria are among the worst-affected districts.
The flood situation has been aggravated by rainfall in Bihar as well as heavy precipitation in catchment areas of neighbouring Nepal. Bihar has received 111.7 mm of rainfall so far in September, around 13 per cent above normal, officials said.
The Kosi was flowing above the danger mark at Baltara and Kursela, while the Burhi Gandak remained above the threshold at Khagaria. The Ganga was above the danger mark at Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon and Munger. The Punpun at Sripalpur, Bagmati at Benibad and Ghaghra at Darauli and Gangpur Siswan were also flowing above danger levels.
The Water Resources Department (WRD) has warned of sudden riverbank erosion and directed officials to maintain a close watch on vulnerable locations. Officials have been asked to inspect areas showing signs of erosion, bank collapse or rapid changes in river currents and take preventive measures.
Relief And Rescue Operations
Authorities are operating 1,257 community kitchens and 13 relief camps across the affected districts. Arrangements for accommodation, food, medical care and other essential supplies have been made for around 12,260 people at these facilities.
Around 1,790 boats are being used for evacuation and transportation. Authorities have also distributed around 3.53 lakh polythene sheets, 59,500 dry-ration packets and 1,400 food packets among affected residents. More than 11,400 quintals of animal fodder have also been distributed.
Ten teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 27 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed across the affected districts for rescue and relief operations.
In Katihar, where flood conditions have persisted following a rise in the levels of the Ganga, Kosi, Barandi and Kari Kosi rivers, Health Department teams are providing treatment and medicines through boat ambulances. The district administration has estimated that around 8.8 lakh people have been affected by the floods in Katihar.
Tejashwi Yadav Seeks National Disaster Tag
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav accused the Centre of adopting a "stepmotherly" attitude towards the state in providing flood relief.
The RJD working president criticised Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Union ministers from Bihar for allegedly failing to secure a relief package for the state.
"Whenever there are floods in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives quick assurances of relief, talks to state leadership and directs deployment of relief forces, including the Indian Air Force. However, there is a step-motherly treatment towards Bihar where he comes during election campaigns and eats 'litti chokha'," Yadav alleged.
Yadav said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7 seeking that the floods in Bihar be declared a "national disaster" and demanding immediate financial assistance of Rs 5,000 crore.
"The engines of the 'double-engine' government in Bihar have failed," he said, questioning the state government's ability to secure assistance from the Centre.
The Bihar Meteorological Centre has forecast partly cloudy skies across most parts of the state over the next two days, along with the possibility of strong winds.