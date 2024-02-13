Barricades Broken, Tear Gas Fired: Day 1 of 'Delhi Chalo' Farmers’ Protest

The capital is surrounded by wire fencing on three sides to prevent protests. The government fears a repeat of 2020—dozens died in a year-long protest that ended only after ministers agreed to repeal controversial agriculture laws.

Two-thirds of India’s 1.4 billion people draw their livelihood from agriculture, accounting for nearly a fifth of the country’s GDP, according to government figures.

Addressing the media on the farmers' protest, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal reiterated the demands, stating, "These are not any new demands; they are the commitments made by the governments.”

“We tried to remind the government about them, but they did not show any seriousness. When we demand MSP law, their reaction is different; when we talk about loan waiver and Swaminathan report, they don't agree," he said.