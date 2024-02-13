Barricades Broken, Tear Gas Fired: Day 1 of 'Delhi Chalo' Farmers’ Protest

Thousands of farmers from Punjab began their 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13 morning, despite facing heavy barricades at the Haryana-Punjab border and entry points into the National Capital. The farmers claim that the government has failed to deliver on its promise to legally ensure the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Day one, which concluded with the announcement of a temporary ceasefire by farmer leaders, became Operation Barricade Removal Day for the farmers who were protesting as they started their march towards Delhi.
Earlier this week, Haryana's Rapid Action Force set up a strong barricade at Shambu to stop Punjab farmers from going to Delhi. Protesters, many of whom had checked out the border on Monday, came ready to remove these barricades on Tuesday.
When some youths from the farmers' 'Chalo Delhi' protest march tried to break through barricades at the Shambhu border in Ambala, Haryana Police responded by firing tear gas shells and detaining some farmers, as per the reports.
Riot control vehicles, including water cannons, are stationed at various points along the Punjab and Haryana borders. In Delhi, security has been increased with multiple barricades and concrete blocks at border points.
Advertisement
The capital is surrounded by wire fencing on three sides to prevent protests. The government fears a repeat of 2020—dozens died in a year-long protest that ended only after ministers agreed to repeal controversial agriculture laws.
Two-thirds of India’s 1.4 billion people draw their livelihood from agriculture, accounting for nearly a fifth of the country’s GDP, according to government figures.
Addressing the media on the farmers' protest, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal reiterated the demands, stating, "These are not any new demands; they are the commitments made by the governments.”
“We tried to remind the government about them, but they did not show any seriousness. When we demand MSP law, their reaction is different; when we talk about loan waiver and Swaminathan report, they don't agree," he said.
Advertisement
After the farm leaders’ meeting with Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, and officials in Chandigarh yielded no results, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and KMM said they will go ahead with their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march on Tuesday to fight for their demands.
Also Read | I Protest, Therefore I Am
Police have enforced restrictions on large gatherings in the city, including at border points between the capital and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana states, through which the farmers intend to enter the capital.
In Haryana, the BJP-led state government has imposed a suspension of internet services in seven districts.