AAP To Announce CM Candidate For Gujarat Today; Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Ahmedabad

As the dates of Gujarat assembly polls were announced by the Election commission, all of the stakeholders have pulled their socks up for a close-knit fight.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) that is expecting a turning table moment at Gujarat this year following their unexpected win in Punjab last year, is going to announce their CM candidate today.

AAP supreme Arvind Kejriwal will be at Ahmedabad today to declare the CM choice of the party.

On October 29, he asked the party members to send their views through WhatsApp, SMS, email and voice mail regarding the CM candidature. He gave a deadline of November 3 evening and said that the face of the party for the state elections will be announced the next day.

According to the sources the race of faces will be fought between state unit president Gopal Italia, national general secretary Isudan Gadhvi and general secretary Manoj Soratihya.

Italia recently came to news as he was detained by the police while presenting himself in front of National Commission of Women (NCW) that summoned him for his alleged derogatory comments against PM Modi that the women’s body considered to be humiliating for the women as well.

Earlier, Kejriwal referred to the CM selection process in Punjab and said, “During the Punjab elections, we had asked people as to who should be the next chief minister. People named Bhagwant Mann by a huge majority. And as per the wishes of the public, we made him chief minister.”

AAP yesterday also announced its ninth list of candidates for Gujarat poll taking the counts of total candidates to 118.

The 182 members’ Gujarat Assembly is going to face the assembly elections in two phase – December 1 and 5. The results of the elections will be out on December 8, along with Himachal Pradesh.