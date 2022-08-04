Jammu & Kashmir: 3 Years Of Article 370 Abrogation But Elections Still Not In Sight

As Jammu & Kashmir completes three years of the abrogation of Article 370 and revocation of statehood, leaders in the valley ask why ECI is holding elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh but not in J&K.

Recently, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in Srinagar had said the hotels in the city were full and the airport was buzzing with tourists. “Jammu & Kashmir has become a top tourist destination for the first time in the past 70 years," Hussain said by way of declaring that "normalcy" had returned to the state. But even after three years of abrogation of Article 370, elections remain a distant sight.

When asked about when elections will be held in J&K, Hussain like other BJP leaders took refuge in the “independence of the Election Commission of India” and said that the government and BJP have nothing to do with the conduct of polls. Hussain said the ECI is going to decide the timing of the elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K has been without an Assembly since November 2018 when the legislative assembly was dissolved by then Governor Satya Pal Malik after PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti staked claim to form the government. Governor’s rule was imposed in J&K in June 2018 after the BJP pulled out of the Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government.

For the past two years, the BJP leaders had been saying that elections will be held once the Delimitation Commission completes its exercise and gives its report. On May 6 this year, the Commission finalized its two-year-long exercise by recommending the creation of six additional assembly constituencies in the Jammu region and one more in the Kashmir valley. It was expected that the completion of the process of redrawing the electoral map of Jammu and Kashmir would pave the way for assembly elections in the Union Territory (UT).

The delimitation commission’s report has been widely criticized in J&K and is seen as a gerrymandering move by the BJP, which has led to a rift between communities and regions for electoral gains. Regional political parties were nonetheless hoping that after the report, the ECI will announce the poll dates. No such announcements have been made so far.

The ECI has started work on the revised voter list and it could be issued by October 31. The work of finalizing the polling station is also in the final stage. This has led to speculations that the election process can start anytime. Political parties have started holding rallies and new political parties are coming up. There are reports that along with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, elections will also be held in Jammu and Kashmir in November-December this year. Political leaders, however, remain unsure. “I don’t think the BJP is in the mood to conduct elections,” says a senior Apni Party leader.

“A gross injustice is being done to people when they are deprived of the constitutional right of having a legislative assembly. The parliamentary elections were conducted, local body elections were conducted, what stops the government from conducting the Assembly polls,” asks Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, spokesman of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an alliance of the mainstream parties who are fighting for the restoration of Article 370 and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Election Commission of India is talking about holding polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat but it is silent about Jammu & Kashmir. Why? It seems the BJP is not sure about itself and its candidates here and hence they are delaying the polls,” says Tarigami, adding. “They should stop punishing the people of J&K and give them their right to choose their representatives. It looks like the BJP is realizing that the party will not get a chance to impose their type of government in J&K after polls and that is the reason it is delaying the elections,” he added.

Peoples Conference also echoed the same views. “It is a shame that elections have not been held yet. I hope that people are spared the humiliation of being dealt with by an administration that is outsourced to bureaucrats who have nothing in common with the masses. They are suffering on a daily basis,” says Adan Ashraf Mir, spokesman of the Peoples Conference.

“It is hilarious to say that the decision to conduct elections in J&K is up to the ECI. Everybody knows it is up to the government. Why they are not conducting polls is anybody's guess,” he adds.

Many analysts in the valley say Delhi is exercising total control over the situation in J&K with the Governor’s administration passing all sorts of orders and circulars without having to be answerable to anyone. “Why should they give up this privilege?” a political analyst muses.