Over 7 Million People In South Sudan Likely To Face Acute Food Insecurity Between Now, July, UN Says

The FAO said the highest prevalence of acute hunger, ranging between 65 per cent and 75 per cent of the population, is reported in northern Unity, Upper Nile and Jonglei states, in the Pibor area in the east near the border with Ethiopia, and among South Sudanese returning from war-torn Sudan.