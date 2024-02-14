US: Indian-Origin Family Of 4 Found Dead In California

A family of four from Kerala, India, was found dead inside their residence in San Mateo, California, on Tuesday, February 13. Authorities suspect a possible murder-suicide as they continue their investigation.
The victims have been identified as Anand Sujith Henry, 42, his wife Alice Priyanka, 40, and their 4-year-old twin children Noah and Neithan.
When the police arrived, they discovered an unlocked window that allowed them to enter the house, but they saw no indications of forced entry. They found the two adults dead in a restroom inside, both with gunshot wounds. A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were also found at the scene.
Sources close to the inquiry informed NBC Bay Area News that although the exact cause of the twin boys' deaths is still being looked into, they were found in a bedroom.
Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause for the deaths as there was no suicide note discovered.
Both Anand and Alice were IT experts who had spent the previous nine years in the US. Anand was employed as a software engineer and Alice as a senior analyst.
Advertisement
San Mateo County's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) has taken over the case, working alongside the San Mateo County Crime Lab to collect evidence. The bodies have been taken into the custody of the San Mateo County Coroner, who is working to positively identify each individual and notify the next of kin.
At least seven people of Indian descent have been found dead in the US in the past month. US envoy to India Eric Garcetti reassured that the US is committed to making sure it remains a safe destination for Indian students.