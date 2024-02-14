US: Indian-Origin Family Of 4 Found Dead In California

A family of four from Kerala, India, was found dead inside their residence in San Mateo, California, on Tuesday, February 13. Authorities suspect a possible murder-suicide as they continue their investigation.

The victims have been identified as Anand Sujith Henry, 42, his wife Alice Priyanka, 40, and their 4-year-old twin children Noah and Neithan.

When the police arrived, they discovered an unlocked window that allowed them to enter the house, but they saw no indications of forced entry. They found the two adults dead in a restroom inside, both with gunshot wounds. A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were also found at the scene.