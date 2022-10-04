Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Bangladesh: National Power Grid Failure Leaves 140 Millions Without Electricity

Around 140 million people out of the Bangladesh's population of 160 million are without electricity at the moment after the failure of national power grid, according to reports.

Electricity Power Grid
Electricity Power Grid

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 7:01 pm

A national power grid failure in Bangladesh has left around 140 million people across the country without electricity since Tuesday afternoon. 

Bangladeshi media reported that electricity is expected to be restored in the affected areas by Tuesday night. 

The Bangladesh national power grid failed at 2:05 pm and caused nationwide blackout with the exception of parts of northern Bangladesh, reported Dhaka Tribune newspaper.

The paper cited officials and reported that the first failure was in the east, following which power stations in other parts of the country also tripped.

"The transmission line tripped somewhere in the eastern part of the country...Following the grid failure, all power plants tripped one after another and electricity supply went off in Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, Barisal, and Mymensingh divisions," reported The Tribune.

The federal government has said power would be restored by 9 pm. 

The exact cause of failure is not yet known, reported United News of Bangladesh (UNB) news agency. 

"Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) officials, however, said they could not identify the exact reason and locations of the fault that triggered the grid failure," reported UNB

Related stories

Jammu And Kashmir: Valley Plunges Into Darkness As Power Cuts Continue

Life Hit In Mumbai After Massive Power Outage Due To Grid Failure, Services Resume Partially

The blackout comes amid rising power demand and shortage of gas in the country used to produce electricity. Around 75 per cent of Bangladesh's electricity is produced from gas, reported Reuters.

It further reported, "Over a third of the 77 gas-powered units in Bangladesh were facing a gas shortage, government data showed on Tuesday...Many parts of Bangladesh have been facing frequent power cuts this year despite efforts to ration gas supplies amid high global natural gas prices."

Tags

International Bangladesh Power Grid Power Grid Failure Power Blackout Power Failure Sheikh Hasina Dhaka Sylhet Town Chittagong
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'

Bangladesh: National Power Grid Failure Leaves 140 Millions Without Electricity

Bangladesh: National Power Grid Failure Leaves 140 Millions Without Electricity