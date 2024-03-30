External Hemorrhoids

Are located under the skin around the anus and can be felt when they swell. They are more likely to cause discomfort and pain because the area around the anus has more nerve endings. Symptoms of external hemorrhoids include itching, swelling, or a lump around the anus, and they can bleed if they rupture. Because of their location, external hemorrhoids are also prone to irritation and more noticeable during activities such as sitting or walking.