Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

This Bhargava Will Touch Your Heart: Patel Varun Raju 

Home Entertainment Spotlight

This Bhargava Will Touch Your Heart: Patel Varun Raju 

The film stars Bharat Gowda and Varun Raju Patel who have not only acted in the film, but also produced the film. Shruthi Prakash plays the leading lady. Anil CJ has scored the music, Keerthan Poojar has helmed the camera, Ashik Kusugulli and Umesh Bhosagi are the editors, Raghav Nag and Ashwin Hassan also star in the film.

Patel Varun Raju
Patel Varun Raju

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 5:12 pm

Kadala Teerada Bhargava is all set to hit screens on March 3 and through this film, the industry is ready to witness the arrival of yet another new hero and producer. And that is none other than Patel Varun Raju. While the film industry may be new for him, it may be noted that Varun has also been part of writing the story, has acted and produced this film. “Although this is my first film, my entire team has been so co-operative, and the movie has shaped up really well. And we trust that the audiences notice the effort behind the project and support us. The trailer of the movie released recently and the reception towards it has encouraged all of us,” shares a happy Patel Varun Raju.  

Kadala Teerada Bhargava
Kadala Teerada Bhargava

In addition to being a psychological thriller, Kadala Teerada Bhargava is also a message-oriented flick. And along with Patel Varun Raj, Bharat Gowda will also be playing the other lead. Joining the two as leading lady is Shruthi Prakash. Young director Pannaga Somashekar has helmed the movie. So be it the title, content or trailer, Kadala Teerada Bhargava has caught everyone’s attention and will appear before you on March 3. It is touted that what viewers got a glimpse of in the teaser and trailer is just the tip of the iceberg; in reality, there is more and that will give you goose bumps when you watch the film. The stunts are said to be outstanding!  

Tags

Entertainment Spotlight Kadala Teerada Bhargava Film Kannada Cinema Patel Varun Raju
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM