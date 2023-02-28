This Bhargava Will Touch Your Heart: Patel Varun Raju 

Kadala Teerada Bhargava is all set to hit screens on March 3 and through this film, the industry is ready to witness the arrival of yet another new hero and producer. And that is none other than Patel Varun Raju. While the film industry may be new for him, it may be noted that Varun has also been part of writing the story, has acted and produced this film. “Although this is my first film, my entire team has been so co-operative, and the movie has shaped up really well. And we trust that the audiences notice the effort behind the project and support us. The trailer of the movie released recently and the reception towards it has encouraged all of us,” shares a happy Patel Varun Raju.

In addition to being a psychological thriller, Kadala Teerada Bhargava is also a message-oriented flick. And along with Patel Varun Raj, Bharat Gowda will also be playing the other lead. Joining the two as leading lady is Shruthi Prakash. Young director Pannaga Somashekar has helmed the movie. So be it the title, content or trailer, Kadala Teerada Bhargava has caught everyone’s attention and will appear before you on March 3. It is touted that what viewers got a glimpse of in the teaser and trailer is just the tip of the iceberg; in reality, there is more and that will give you goose bumps when you watch the film. The stunts are said to be outstanding!