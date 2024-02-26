Your Guide To The Top 8 Cryptos For A Massive 100x Profit In The Current Bull Run!

The market is looking its healthiest since 2020 and given the upcoming Bitcoin halving is expected to start another bull run, it means it's the perfect time to start investing. Just because conditions are good, however, does not mean investors shouldn’t be picky.
We decided to compile a guide of the top 8 cryptos for a massive 100x profit. The list is as follows:
Smog Token (SMOG)
Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX)
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2)
Scotty the AI (SCOTTY)
eTukTuk (TUK)
Meme Kombat ($MK)
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Solana (SOL)
Let’s analyze each project and see what makes them a candidate for such big gains.
Smog Token- The next big Solana meme coin has arrived
Smog Tokne (SMOG) will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Bonk Coin (BONK) as it hopes to be Solana’s next big millionaire meme coin. The project has already started pumping despite not even knowing when the airdrop events will begin.
These events will be the centerpiece of the project and investors have already started competing to earn airdrop points. Daily tasks can be completed on Zealy to earn these points as well as purchasing and holding SMOG. The more tasks you complete and the longer you hold, the more rewards you get when airdrops begin.
Bitcoin Minetrix- The solution to the Bitcoin mining problem lies here
Bitcoin mining is about to come under even more scrutiny as the US government has announced it will be investigating how much energy the process uses. Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) is a project that aims to make mining greener while also making it more affordable for the many investors who can’t afford the current process.
The way they will do this is through a stake-to-mine system. How this works is investors stake their BTCMTX and then exchange these tokens for secondary tokens known as mining credits. These credits then allow them access to mine BTC or share in the yields. The whole process is greener and cheaper than the current one.
>>>Buy Bitcoin Minetirx Now<<<
Sponge V2- A meme coin hoping to build on the success of its predecessor
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2) is a very interesting meme coin that is the second version of one of 2023's biggest meme coins; Sponge Token ($SPONGE). Through a stake-to-bride system, the project will see a seamless transfer over to SPonge V2 which will even have a new P2E racing game to add more utility to the ecosystem.
It feels like a very clever move to build on the success of $SPONGE which many readers will remember because of how it grabbed headlines in 2023. Overcoming challenging marketing conditions, it managed to pump by hundreds of percent and made itself a household name.
Scotty the AI- A companion to help navigate the choppy waters of the market
We love the idea behind Scotty the AI (SCOTTY), the terrier that acts as an AI guard dog for crypto users. This project will be particularly handy for newcomers to the crypto market who are most at risk of making mistakes, or even worse getting scammed.
The project has two main functions broken into Scotty Swap and Scotty Chat. The first is a hub that provides lightning-quick token exchanges for its customers. Scotty Chat, on the other hand, embodies the terrier as it will be the investor's company as they navigate the market giving them helpful tips and tricks along the way.
eTukTuk- A game changer for emissions and transport in developing regions
The crypto market comes under a lot of criticism for its environmental practices. So, projects like eTukTuk (TUK) should be celebrated when they come along. They aim to reduce CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030 thanks to their electrical versions of the millions of Tuk Tuk vehicles around the world.
The plan is to replace the fuel versions with electrical ones. The operating costs of these will be 400% less than the originals, so operators will jump at this chance. They will pay in TUK to charge their new vehicles which will sustain the ecosystem and lead to rewards for investors.
Meme Kombat- The most exciting P2E game of 2024 is also a meme coin
That sounds like a winning combination for sure. Meme Kombat ($MK) is an exciting new P2E game that is inspired by one of the best fighting games of all time: Mortal Kombat. However, in this blockchain version players will be witnessing the biggest memes of the last 10 years do battle.
Another brilliant twist to the game is players will be able to wager on the battles of these AI-controlled characters. Bet against the computer, your fellow players, or even side bet on different fight outcomes for some spicer action. Considering Meme Kombat employs a dynamic staking system, any winnings from wagering could earn investors big rewards in the future.
Shiba Inu- Does increase in burning point to big price pump
Earlier this week Shiba Inu (SHIB) increased their token burning by 3400%. This led to a massive 52 million tokens of SHIb being burnt. Seeing that the total allocation of SHIB has long been seen as a factor holding it back, this can only be seen as good news. This could be the perfect time to buy before it pumps again.
Solana- The perfect time to buy the dip for this major altcoin
Solana (SOL) has been one of the best-performing altcoins at the top of the market for almost 6 months now. Its network keeps improving and meme coins like Smog Token are also a big factor. The price of SOL fell by over 10% thus last week but now seems to be about to pump again. This could be another perfect buy-low spot.
Conclusion
So there you have our guide to the top 8 cryptos that we think can provide a massive 100x profit. It's an extensive list so we understand if investors don’t want to commit to every token. To narrow it down further, Smog Token, Bitcoin Minetrix, Sponge V2, and Scottie the AI are the stand-out picks. They all have the properties necessary to even surpass 100x gains.