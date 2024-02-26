Which Is The Best Crypto Exchange In India?

With over 1.4 billion people, India is the world's most populous country and is growing rapidly as a big potential market for cryptocurrency traders. However, despite the growing popularity of cryptocurrency trading in India, many traders have encountered challenges in finding a reliable and reputable crypto exchange in India.

As a result, this piece of information will take away all of your concerns because we have discovered an exchange that has made significant gains in recent years and has emerged as one of the fastest-growing crypto exchanges in India. Let's get started.

SunCrypto: A Leading & FIU-IND Registered Crypto Exchange in India

SunCrypto stands out as a beacon of reliability and trustworthiness in the vast and dynamic landscape of crypto exchanges in India. Established in June 2021, SunCrypto has swiftly risen to become one of the most prominent players in the Indian crypto market, catering to the needs of over 1.3 million users with an impressive monthly trading volume averaging 250 crores.

What sets SunCrypto apart is its unwavering commitment to providing a seamless and secure trading experience for its users. One of the key highlights of SunCrypto is its extensive range of offerings, boasting more than 280 cryptocurrencies available for buying and selling in Indian Rupees (INR).

This diverse selection ensures that users have access to a wide array of digital assets, empowering them to diversify their investment portfolios according to their preferences and risk appetites. Other prominent points that make SunCrypto the best crypto exchange in India:

SunCrypto delivers one of the most user-friendly UI experiences to its Tier-2, Tier-3, and Tier-4 target audiences, with multiple language options including English, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali.

SunCrypto also offers instant INR deposit services through bank transfers, particularly via IMPS, at no additional cost.

SunCrypto simplifies the KYC (Know Your Customer) process with its Digi KYC option , making it easier for users to complete the necessary verification steps within seconds and start trading quickly.

Apart from cryptocurrency buying and selling, SunCrypto also allows its users to stake numerous cryptocurrencies with significant annual earnings of up to 10%.

Talking about legality, SunCrypto is registered under the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) , which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Finance, which means it adheres to stringent regulatory standards to safeguard user interests and maintain the integrity of the platform.

Moreover, SunCrypto provides an additional layer of security through its user fund insurance of $150 million, secured from Ledger , a trusted hardware wallet service provider.

SunCrypto also educates its users through its SunCrypto Academy website, YouTube channel, and numerous other social media handles to help India become a true crypto-ready country.

Future Plans of SunCrypto

Looking ahead, SunCrypto has exciting plans for future development. The platform is set to launch its web version and advanced trading options like Future trading & Option trading, providing users with increased accessibility and advanced trading opportunities in the near future.

Furthermore, the platform is also working on integrating UPI deposits that enhance convenience and accessibility for users. These developments underscore SunCrypto's commitment to innovation and its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of cryptocurrency traders in India.

Conclusion

SunCrypto's rapid ascent to prominence in the Indian crypto market is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence, security, and user satisfaction. As a result, with its comprehensive range of features and robust security measures, SunCrypto has become one of the best crypto exchange in India.

🤯Top 4 Crypto Gainers on SunCrypto in the Last 24H🚀

1️⃣ $PANDORA - 68.09%

2️⃣ $PEPE - 11.65%

3️⃣ $XAI - 10.22%

4️⃣ $WOO - 09.21%