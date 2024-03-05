In 2024, the concept of autonomous networking will become a reality where AI will play a key role in building self-monitoring networks that can diagnose themselves whenever they malfunction before restoring all their functioning components autonomously. To address issues before user impact occurs, these solutions monitor network performance and health in real-time so they can make on-the-fly adjustments as required. Network automation efforts also extend towards optimization for configuration settings targeting different demands as well as traffic flows across nodes thereby making sure resources are always utilized efficiently according to ongoing demand shifts and fluctuation patterns around it. Furthermore, the predictive prowess of artificial intelligence allows business people to anticipate future needs regarding networks thus facilitating scaling up the resource base in order to meet both these growth needs and demand fluctuations. It is a highly efficient network that operates seamlessly, reducing downtime, providing reliability, and requiring minimal input from human resources.