Back in 2021, many crypto investors did not recognize the potential of one of the most popular and most successful meme coins, Shiba Inu ($SHIB). It was this missed opportunity that brought great disappointment to all of them. However, one should not regret the missed opportunities but should carefully look for alternatives that could achieve the same, or maybe even better, results.
In this sense, it seems that a young meme coin could very soon achieve what the popular $SHIB achieved in 2021. It is Scotty the AI ($SCOTTY), a crypto that became a hit among the crypto community from day one and managed to complete its presale in record time!
Advertisement
So if you were late to Shiba Inu ($SHIB), make sure not to repeat that mistake with this high-potential AI coin!
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) was the biggest meme coin gainer for 2021, and it looks like this year, Scotty the AI ($SCOTTY) will win that title!
You will very often hear, both from experts observing the crypto market and from crypto investors, that the success achieved by Shiba Inu ($SHIB) in 2021 is historic.
Let's just remind you that during January 2021, the value of the Shiba Inu meme coin was somewhere around $0.000000000073, and that already in the next 12 months it managed to reach a value of $0.000036! So, in less than a year, this meme coin achieved an impressive success, i.e. achieved a gain of approximately 49,000,000%!
Advertisement
Shiba Inu (SHIB) thus managed to acquire the position of one of the most successful meme coins for 2021, and it remained in that position for quite a long time. These impressive results brought enormous satisfaction and significant gains to those who recognized the potential of this meme coin in time, but to those who were late, this development of the situation brought disappointment.
But all those who did not have the foresight to grab $SHIB at the right time, now have the opportunity to correct the "mistake" from the past by shifting focus to a young meme coin with a $6.5 million buzz that is set for equally good results!
It's the young Scotty the AI ($SCOTTY), an AI meme coin that has been recognized as a high-potential but also extremely useful coin from the very start of its crypto journey!
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) was the biggest meme coin gainer for 2021, and it looks like this year, Scotty the AI ($SCOTTY) could win that title. Let's see what makes this AI meme coin so special and check if $SCOTTY can indeed become one of the most successful coins for 2024.
You should place Scotty the AI ($SCOTTY), a high-potential AI meme coin, in your crypto portfolio straight away!
Experienced crypto experts and respectable crypto influencers believe that at this moment, it is wise to shift focus from Shiba Inu ($SHIB) to Scotty the AI ($SCOTTY), which has already been described as the best meme coin to buy now!
Advertisement
What makes $SCOTTY special is that, even though it is dog-themed, this AI meme coin is completely different from all the other meme coins that have dominated the crypto market so far. Unlike other meme coins, $SCOTTY brings real utility to users because by combining blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, this crypto project aims to provide its users with a secure crypto experience.
This crypto project can detect threats in just a few seconds, which, you will agree, is incomparably faster than manual or external security protocols that are currently in use.
In addition to sophisticated security capabilities, Scotty the AI ($SCOTTY) also brings advanced data analysis and interpretation capabilities, but what is most attractive to users is that by owning this AI meme coin, users can earn passive income through staking for 3 years!
Advertisement
An additional plus in this whole story is that Scotty the AI platform, will be supported by two extremely useful apps. These are Scotty Chat, a chatbot that will enable interaction between users, and Scotty Swap, which will bring them a bunch of other benefits.
There are many reasons why users have decided to include this high-potential AI meme coin in their crypto portfolio, so if you have been thinking of doing the same, it would be wise to do it straight away!
Scotty the AI ($SCOTTY) managed to complete its presale in record time!
Many investors realized in time how much potential Scotty the AI ($SCOTTY) has, so this certainly contributed to this AI meme coin completing its presale much faster than expected. In record time, this AI meme coin managed to raise more than an impressive $6.5 million, thus becoming one of the most popular crypto presales since the beginning of the year.
Advertisement
Scotty the AI ($SCOTTY) presale is sold out, but considering that this new AI coin is set to explode when it launches, now may be your last chance to buy at a price that will never be this good again.
After $SCOTTY gets listed on exchanges, it will probably achieve impressive value growth, and some crypto experts believe that it will achieve the gains that $SHIB achieved at the peak of its career. So, you know what to do: grab $SCOTTY for only $0.01 per token, and watch this meme coin conquer the crypto world!
Conclusion
Were you late to Shiba Inu ($SHIB)? It doesn't matter because if you shift focus to Scotty the AI ($SCOTTY) and grab this high-potential coin straight away, you could experience the satisfaction that Shiba Inu investors experienced back in 2021.
$SCOTTY, judging by the results achieved so far, could achieve impressive results this year, and the fact that you get a bunch of additional benefits by owning it is one more reason to grab it ASAP!